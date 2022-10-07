TikTok has released a new update that gives users more tools to edit and change their videos.

TikTok has released a new update that gives users more tools to edit and change their videos. Users will now be able to change clips, sounds, images, and even text without having to leave TikTok and use apps from other companies.

The platform already gives users some simple tools for editing videos. But now, TikTok users have more power over the app.

Users can now stack, cut, and split videos and sounds, for instance. It is now easier to add and change the text in clips.

For picture-in-picture, users will now also be able to add a photo or video as an overlay.

Other new tools include the ability to change the speed of a video clip, rotate or zoom it, and add sound effects. In other words, the update makes TikTok a simple tool for editing videos. The company says that the new tools “give people more freedom to express their creativity.”

TikTok said in a statement, “From carefully edited recipes to tutorials and daily vlogs, so many of the most captivating videos on TikTok are created by talented storytellers who express their creativity with every cut, clip, and transition.”

TikTok is now making this feature available to users in the U.S. and a few other places. In a few days, all users will be able to use it.

TikTok also introduced Photo Mode, a carousel method for sharing high-quality images with music. TikTok increases post-description character limits.

