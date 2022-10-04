TikTok and Instagram pose a danger to Google search engine

Instagram and TikTok are becoming some of Google Search top competitors.

Instagram and TikTok are prominent short-video sites. A recent survey also found that they are becoming some of Google Search top competitors.

So, it’s clear that they have more to offer than just crazy challenges and cool dance videos.

A source says that many people in Generation Z now use these apps as their main way to search for and find new things. This worries Google, which is the biggest search engine in the world.

According to a survey by Cloudflare, TikTok surpassed Google as 2021’s most popular domain.

According to technology experts, younger generations prefer TikTok and Instagram over Google for text-based information.

They prefer short videos to long blog posts. TikTok and Instagram capture user data like search algorithms.

They also make a custom website for each user that has information about restaurants, fashion trends, beauty products, and news without the user having to search for keywords.

Google is using AI and immersive marketing to compete with TikTok and Instagram.

At a recent tech conference, Google’s Senior VP, Prabhakar Raghavan, said that about 40% of young Americans between the ages of 18 and 24 would rather use TikTok and Instagram to find a restaurant than Google Maps or its search function.

It shows how much competition these platforms are giving the search engine giant and how tough it is.

