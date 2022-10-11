TikTok scams are on the rise, and these are most common ones

TikTok prepares for e-commerce battle as it hires new staff

TikTok is a site that many people just can’t stop using. But you’ll be surprised to learn that some scams look very real.

Users love the platform’s short video content. Even IT giants can’t resist TikTok’s algorithm.

Gen Z users say they can’t live without it, and the app claims billions in revenue each year. Despite the app’s laws and regulations, you can imagine how many individuals get scammed.

People lose hundreds of dollars because they’re in a trap. What makes anything suspicious? So, figure it out!

The largest fraud is jobs. A journalist recently tweeted about a work scam.

He claims to have been offered a lucrative job he never applied for. Messages, threats, and more forced him to reveal his bank info. Not one story. Hundreds more!

TikTok job offers get millions of views, so individuals apply to make quick money. They don’t realise that wanting a quick buck is painful.

Job fraudsters often need a registration fee, say experts. Once you register, recruitment begins. False. They want your money and personal information.

Other frauds involve investments. Again, money is the motivation, but a little goes a long way.

They offer enormous profits. Pyramid and Ponzi schemes are common. As experts say, you’re better off avoiding high-risk investments.

Another fraud involved romance. People are looking for dates and fun. Some want a soulmate.

The FBI warns against surprising behaviour. They think people should cease being deceived by “suiters” working as professionals.

They want to steal your personal information and money.

“Tinder Swindler” is a Netflix hit. This show opens your eyes to global issues and the repercussions of online dating.

End users should be careful of copyright, account, and email verification scams.

So, scams are rising. Some are well-documented, and some aren’t. One thing is certain, though. TikTok is boosting awareness of how users can avoid attacks.

