Twitter Blue subscribers receiving edit feature in limited countries

Twitter Blue subscribers can now enjoy edit feature in limited countries only

Edit Tweet is a feature that lets people make changes to their Tweet after it’s published.

Users can edit a tweet up to five times within 30 minutes of its initial publishing.

The tool will be available to Twitter Blue subscribers in Australia, Canada, and New Zealand.

Twitter announced on Monday that the ability to edit tweets is being handed out to Blue subscribers in Australia, Canada, and New Zealand.

The long-awaited editing tool test “went well,” therefore it is being made more broadly available, the San Francisco-based technology company tweeted, adding that it will “soon” be available in the United States.

“Edit Tweet is a feature that lets people make changes to their Tweet after it’s been published,” the business explained on its site. “Think of it as a short period of time to do things like fix typos, add missed tags, and more.”

Twitter announced that users would be able to edit a tweet up to five times within 30 minutes of its initial publishing.

An indicator resembling a slanted pen or pencil will indicate that a tweet has been updated, and a “version history” will reveal what was changed, according to Twitter.

Twitter Blue subscriptions cost $5 per month, as stated on the company’s website.

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, is embroiled in a dispute with Twitter over his attempt to back out of a $44 billion bid to acquire the worldwide social media site. Musk supported an edit button just before the firm announced in April that it was evaluating the move.

Users of Twitter Blue, a subscription service that is now accessible in the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, “receive early access to features and help us test them before they come to Twitter,” according to the company.

“Tweeting will feel more approachable and less stressful,” Twitter claimed when testing the feature.

