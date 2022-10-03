Advertisement
  News
  Sci-Tech
  Twitter is adding Tweet views to its public insights offering
  • Twitter users can now see how many times a public tweet has been seen.
  • The update is currently going through a public beta test, which means more people than usual will see the tweet views pop up.
  • Instagram’s addition of stickers to stories allows users to be more expressive.
Twitter recently changed its interface so that some users can see how many times a public tweet has been seen. These traits make me slightly uneasy since they feel predatory. Social media sites have engaged entire communities in clicks, views, likes, and retweets, making them seem like affirmations.

I should add to this note that older social media users are also vulnerable to these traps. Instagram’s addition of stickers to stories allows users to be more expressive.

When it offers the option of liking stories, in addition to the comments and replies we can always participate in, I worry that the platform is providing yet another method for people to develop self-esteem issues.

I still use social media, so this seems hypocritical. Let’s ignore my scattered opinions about the internet and look at Twitter’s new feature.

Checking a tweet’s view count isn’t new; it’s been around for years. User Insights showed users how well their profile and tweets were performing.

Take a look:

The average person doesn’t spend much time delving through their insights, and if they do, they don’t announce their reach.

Some do, but they’re not well-adjusted. Tweet views now appear underneath retweets and likes.

This update to the interface is currently going through a public beta test, which means that more people than usual will see the tweet views pop up.

The update probably won’t take more than a few months to reach everyone. Until then, we’ll all get our serotonin fix from likes, retweets, and replies.

