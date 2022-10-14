Twitter may include capability to block mentions

Twitter may be working on a feature that would let users block people from being mentioned.

This could help people protect their privacy or avoid unwanted tweets.

The feature would require a subscription to Twitter Blue.

Advertisement

Twitter may be exploring ways to give users more control over their experience. According to engineer and researcher Jane Manchun Wong, it is working on a feature that would help users restrict mentions by banning a person’s handle from being included or just allowing people the user follows to add them.

If implemented, this could help people protect their privacy or avoid unwelcome tweets. The functionality was spotted, however it’s unknown when it will appear.

Twitter is working on letting you control who can mention you on Twitter pic.twitter.com/UemMCGcy70 — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) October 13, 2022

Advertisement

In just the last month, Twitter has added a lot of important new features. Audio has been an area of focus for the platform as of late. It rolled out a new version of Spaces in August, but it wasn’t until last month that iOS and Android users could finally use it.

Spaces used to be something else, but now it is a full-fledged audio hub where people can listen to live and recorded audio content from the community as well as a wide range of podcasts. It has also recently put more effort into video, giving users a new, more immersive way to watch videos, like the popular short-form video app TikTok.

Twitter finally gave users in supported regions the ability to change their tweets, which may be the most important change. Users have been asking for this for years. Twitter has been adding a lot of new features, but most of them are behind a paywall and require a $4.99 per month subscription to Twitter Blue.

No one knows what other features it will put behind a paywall, but it could mean that privacy on the platform will cost money in the future.

Also Read Twitter now require dates of birth for offensive material Twitter has not disclosed if this tool would be rolled out internationally...