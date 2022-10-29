Twitter moderation rules are not changed, Musk

Elon Musk has completed his $44 billion (£38.1 billion) buyout of Twitter.

There will be no immediate adjustments to Twitter’s content control procedures.

He declared the formation of a new council to control postings on the micro-blogging site.

Advertisement

After successfully completing his $44 billion (£38.1 billion) buyout of the site, billionaire Elon Musk has stated that there won’t be any immediate adjustments to Twitter’s content control procedures.

To be crystal clear, he wrote in a tweet, “We have not yet made any modifications to Twitter’s content moderation policy.

He had already declared the formation of a new council to control postings.

He added a tweet promising to “release from Twitter jail” “anyone suspended for small & questionable reasons.”

On Twitter, comedy is currently legal, he declared.

Since Mr. Musk took over the company following lengthy delays to the acquisition, senior Twitter employees have announced their departures.

Advertisement

Concerns center on Mr. Musk’s future plans for the location.

Regulators are closely monitoring the proposed changes, and Twitter users are divided over them. Some are concerned Mr. Musk will relax restrictions on hate speech and false information, while others believe the previous administration severely restricted free speech.

Twitter will create a council with “widely different perspectives,” according to Mr. Musk.

Before confirming that Twitter had lifted artist Kanye West’s suspension from the platform before his acquisition, he added, “No big content decisions or account reinstatements will happen before that council convenes.

Ye, the stage name of rapper Kanye West, was kicked off because of remarks he made that were anti-Semitic.

Ned Segal, the head of finance, was one of the senior executives to announce his departure from the company following Musk’s takeover. Bret Taylor, the board chairman, has also departed, and it was widely rumored that Parag Agrawal, the CEO of Twitter, who Mr. Musk had criticized, had also been sacked. Mr. Agrawal still lists himself as “ceo @twitter” on Twitter, though.

Advertisement

The biggest US automaker, General Motors, which competes with Elon Musk’s Tesla, has announced that it has temporarily stopped running paid advertisements on Twitter. The statement from GM stated that the company was “working with Twitter to understand the direction of the platform under their new management.”

Late on Thursday, Mr. Musk posted on the platform, “The bird is free,” while publicly assuring advertisers that he did not want Twitter to turn into a “free-for-all hellscape.”

He has hinted that he wants Twitter to undergo significant reform. A self-described “free speech absolutist,” he has stated that he views the website as a place for public discussion and is prepared to lift restrictions on users who have offended him, including former President Donald Trump.

The former finance head Segal reflected on the stress brought on by the uncertainty of the previous six months while tweeting that his time at the company was the “most satisfying of my career.”

When faced with difficult or unanticipated circumstances, when we are worn out or feel that our integrity is being called into question, you learn so much, Mr. Segal said, alluding to Mr. Musk’s public criticism of the company’s management.

He continued, “I have high hope for Twitter.

Advertisement

The general market decrease in digital advertising has been difficult for it.

It’s unclear at this time whether the departure of senior management marks the beginning of company-wide employment layoffs. According to earlier rumors, 75% of the social media company’s employees were likely to lose their jobs.

According to conditions agreed upon earlier this year, departing CEOs will be entitled to substantial bonuses. According to a May filing with the US authorities, Mr. Agrawal might earn a payout worth up to $60 million, whereas Mr. Segal could receive more than $46 million.

Also Read Kanye West Twitter account restored one day after Elon Musk takes over Kanye West's Twitter account has been reinstated. The rapper was suspended from...