Twitter now lets you post GIFs, pictures, and videos in one Tweet

Twitter now lets you post GIFs, pictures, and videos in one Tweet

  • Twitter Mixed Media lets you add GIFs, images, and videos to a single tweet.
  • Users can also add two photos or two videos.
  • Both iOS and Android have the new update with this feature.
Twitter is a great app for sharing what you’re thinking with other people. Because it is easy to use and reliable, people all over the world use it to share something or talk about how happy or worried they are about something.

Even with all of these great features, the app didn’t let you add a photo or GIF to a tweet at the same time.

With Twitter Mixed Media, users will be able to combine GIFs, images, and videos into a single tweet.

In a blog post yesterday, Twitter said that users can now add up to four GIFs, photos, or videos to a single tweet.

Twitter Support shared a video to help explain this new function.

Take a look:

From now on, if you want to share something or let people know about something new, you will need to tap on the media or GIF icons and choose the content you want to share.

For example, if you need to announce your anniversary or graduation, just tap the Media icon to add a photo and a video.

You can also add two photos or two videos, and tap GIF to add a GIF that better shows how you feel.

But don’t forget to add ALT text to your media so that people who use screen readers can access them.

Both iOS and Android have the new update with this feature. So, if you haven’t got it yet, you will in a few weeks.

