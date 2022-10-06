Twitter now lets you post GIFs, pictures, and videos in one Tweet

Twitter Mixed Media lets you add GIFs, images, and videos to a single tweet.

Users can also add two photos or two videos.

Both iOS and Android have the new update with this feature.

Advertisement

Twitter is a great app for sharing what you’re thinking with other people. Because it is easy to use and reliable, people all over the world use it to share something or talk about how happy or worried they are about something.

Even with all of these great features, the app didn’t let you add a photo or GIF to a tweet at the same time.

With Twitter Mixed Media, users will be able to combine GIFs, images, and videos into a single tweet.

In a blog post yesterday, Twitter said that users can now add up to four GIFs, photos, or videos to a single tweet.

Twitter Support shared a video to help explain this new function.

Take a look:

Advertisement

Get ready to mix it up with visuals on Twitter. You can now add a combination of media to your Tweet on Android and iOS. That means you can include a photo, GIF, and video (or two!) all in the same Tweet. Tap the photo icon in the Tweet composer to start mixing your media. pic.twitter.com/9D1cCzjtmI — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) October 5, 2022

From now on, if you want to share something or let people know about something new, you will need to tap on the media or GIF icons and choose the content you want to share.

Advertisement

For example, if you need to announce your anniversary or graduation, just tap the Media icon to add a photo and a video.

You can also add two photos or two videos, and tap GIF to add a GIF that better shows how you feel.

A GIF, photo, and video all in one tweet? That’s way past cool! pic.twitter.com/VFAoGtO5x5 — Cristina Alexander🦔👑🇺🇦 (@SonicPrincess15) October 5, 2022

Advertisement

But don’t forget to add ALT text to your media so that people who use screen readers can access them.

Both iOS and Android have the new update with this feature. So, if you haven’t got it yet, you will in a few weeks.

Also Read Simple Phone released with FHD display, Helio P60 & SimpleOS Simple Mobile Tools has shown off the Simple Phone. The smartphone's SimpleOS...