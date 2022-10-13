Advertisement
Twitter now require dates of birth for offensive material

  • Twitter has not disclosed if this tool would be rolled out internationally or only in select countries.
  • Explicit content, graphic violence, excessive gore, and hostile pictures are broad categories in Twitter’s sensitive content policy.
  • Some users’ accounts are linked to their birthdates so they won’t be asked how old they are.
Twitter appears to be attempting to establish itself as a socially responsible application by preventing children from reading sensitive content. So, Twitter is asking for birth dates to show sensitive content to stop this from happening.

Additionally, anyone above the age of 18 would now be permitted to view such prohibited material. Some users’ accounts are linked to their birthdates, so they won’t be asked how old they are.

Many Twitter users have also said that when they try to open a tweet, Twitter asks for their birth dates. Many users aren’t happy about it because they think that this feature could be bad for their privacy. The prompt that seems to ask for the birth date also says that this information could be used to show ads that are more relevant to the person.

It was uncovered that explicit content, graphic violence, excessive gore, and hostile pictures are broad categories in Twitter’s sensitive content policy.

Twitter has not disclosed if this tool would be rolled out internationally or only in select countries, despite the fact that it is currently available to a limited number of users.

