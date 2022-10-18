Upgrade Mac Zoom immediately to fix critical security issue

Some versions of Zoom for Mac could be letting bad people control parts of your computer.

The company has warned that some versions of Zoom for Mac could be letting bad people control parts of your computer, and you might not even know it.

The problem, which has been named CVE-2022-28762, may affect macOS Zoom client versions 5.10.6 to 5.12.0. (excluded).

On a Mac, open the Zoom desktop client and type “zoom.us” into the taskbar to see which version of the video conferencing platform you have. From here, go to “About Zoom” and look at your build number. If you need to, click “Check for updates…”

“A local debugging port is opened by the Zoom client when camera mode rendering context is enabled as part of the Zoom App Layers API by running certain Zoom Apps,” the company’s advisory says.

This means that a bad local user can use the open debugging port to connect to the macOS Zoom client and take control of it.

The problem has a CVSS score of 7.3, which means that it is very serious. Zoom suggests that all users stay on the latest version of its software to protect themselves from these kinds of flaws.

This isn’t the first time Zoom has found bugs in its macOS desktop client or in any of its software. All of these problems are recorded on the company’s Security Bulletin.

Even though there have been some pretty big problems with Zoom in the past, it is still a very popular video conferencing and VoIP service for many businesses and schools. In fact, according to numbers we saw earlier this year, it may be more popular than Microsoft Teams.

