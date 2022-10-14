Users of Android phones, worry of tiny on-screen dot

An icon appears in the upper right corner of an Android device’s screen when its camera or microphone is being used by an app.

For Android devices, Google just released a new feature that will alert you whenever an app requests access to your camera or microphone. When an Android device’s camera or microphone are being used by an app, a notification icon appears in the upper right corner. If this pinpoint icon appears on your Android device, you should exercise caution.

Google first debuted this option a year ago. When the phone’s camera or microphone are active, an icon shows in the upper right corner of the screen. When you do things like record a voice memo or use the camera, it will glow. This feature was designed to prevent users from being secretly recorded by malicious software.

This Google functionality was first made available on mobile devices around the world in October 2021 with the introduction of the Android 12 software upgrade. Indicators, now represented by dots, display in the top-right corner of the screen whenever an app requests access to your camera or microphone.

What if this warning pops up while you aren’t even utilizing a mic or camera? That suggests you’re under close observation. To avoid this, it’s a good idea to keep track of which apps have made use of your device’s various sensors, such as its camera, microphone, and geolocation features.

Turn off permissions for any apps you don’t want to have access. If you’re really worried about your privacy, you can uninstall the programme from your Android phone or tablet.

You may turn off your microphone and camera entirely from within Quick Settings. Always keep in mind that seeing an icon isn’t necessarily indicative of a problem. Both Instagram and WhatsApp make use of your phone’s camera and microphone.

