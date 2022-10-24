Vivo Drone Camera Phone Price in Pakistan and Specs

Vivo Drone Camera Phone Price in Pakistan and features.

Vivo drone Camera Phone – This cutting-edge flying camera phone costs USD $ 958 and has some incredible features.

It’s significant to note that the federal information minister, Fawad Chaudhry, praised the device in a tweet.

Vivo Drone Camera Phone Price in Pakistan

Vivo drone Camera Phone price in Pakistan is Rs. 207,999.

Vivo Drone Camera Phone Specifications

Design
Dimensions 147.3 x 71.3 x 7.6 mm
Weight 228 GRAM
Protection GRILLA GLASS 7

Network
Dual SIM DUAL SIM
2G Network GSM
3G Network HSDPA
4G Network LTE
5G Network 5G

Display
Display Type SUPER AMOLED
Size 6.9"
Resolution 1440 x 3100 pixels
Pixel Density 410 PPI
Touch Screen YES
Display Protection GORILLA GLASS7

Media
Loudspeaker YES
Handsfree YES

Camera
Primary 200MP drone camera+16MP+5MP+32MP
Camera Features LED
Selfie Camera 64MP
Selfie Camera Features HDR

Software
Operating System ANDROID 12

Hardware
Chipset Qualconm Snapdragon 888
GPU G58 MC3
RAM (Memory) 12 GB
Internal Storage 128/256 GB
Sensors Fingerprint /accelerometer/ gyro/proximity

Connectivity
Bluetooth YES v52
Wi-fi YES
USB YES

Battery
Battery Type Li-Ion (Lithium Ion)
Capacity 6900MAh
Placement LI-PO