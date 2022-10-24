Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sci-Tech
  • Vivo Drone Camera Phone Price in Pakistan and Specs
Vivo Drone Camera Phone Price in Pakistan and Specs

Vivo Drone Camera Phone Price in Pakistan and Specs

Articles
Advertisement
Vivo Drone Camera Phone Price in Pakistan and Specs

Vivo Drone Camera Phone Price in Pakistan and Specs

Advertisement
  • Vivo Drone Camera Phone Price in Pakistan and features.

Vivo drone Camera Phone – This cutting-edge flying camera phone costs USD $ 958 and has some incredible features.

It’s significant to note that the federal information minister, Fawad Chaudhry, praised the device in a tweet.

Advertisement

Vivo Drone Camera Phone Price in Pakistan

Vivo drone Camera Phone price in Pakistan is Rs. 207,999.

Vivo Drone Camera Phone Specifications

Design

Advertisement
Dimensions147.3 x 71.3 x 7.6 mm
Weight228 GRAM
ProtectionGRILLA GLASS 7
Advertisement

Network

Dual SIMDUAL SIM
2G NetworkGSM
3G NetworkHSDPA
4G NetworkLTE
5G Network5G
Advertisement

Display

Advertisement
Display TypeSUPER AMOLED
Size6.9”
Resolution1440 x 3100 pixels
Pixel Density410 PPI
Touch ScreenYES
Display ProtectionGORILLA GLASS7
Advertisement

Media

LoudspeakerYES
HandsfreeYES
Advertisement

Camera

Advertisement
Primary200MP drone camera+16MP+5MP+32MP
Camera FeaturesLED
Selfie Camera64MP
Selfie Camera FeaturesHDR
Advertisement

Software

Operating SystemANDROID 12
Advertisement

Hardware

Advertisement
ChipsetQualconm Snapdragon  888
GPUG58 MC3
RAM (Memory)12 GB
Internal Storage128/256 GB
SensorsFingerprint /accelerometer/ gyro/proximity

 

Advertisement

Connectivity

BluetoothYES v52
Wi-fiYES
USBYES

Battery

Advertisement
Battery TypeLi-Ion (Lithium Ion)
Capacity6900MAh
PlacementLI-PO
Advertisement

Also Read

Vivo S1 Pro Price in Pakistan and specifications
Vivo S1 Pro Price in Pakistan and specifications

In essence, it is a mid-range chipset for mid-range smartphones. The new...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Vivo V23 Pro price in Pakistan & Features
Vivo V23 Pro price in Pakistan & Features
Xiaomi Poco x5 pro price in Pakistan and specs
Xiaomi Poco x5 pro price in Pakistan and specs
Vivo v21e price in Pakistan and features
Vivo v21e price in Pakistan and features
iPhone 11 price in Pakistan and specifications
iPhone 11 price in Pakistan and specifications
BuzzFeed to Create Content using ChatGPT's AI, Increasing Stock by 200%+
BuzzFeed to Create Content using ChatGPT's AI, Increasing Stock by 200%+
Nokia 106 Price in Pakistan & features
Nokia 106 Price in Pakistan & features
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story