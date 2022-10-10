Vivo Drone Camera Phone Price in Pakistan – Complete details

Vivo Drone Camera Phone : The flying camera can be slid out of the phone to shoot images from a distance.

This is the world’s first flying camera phone, with some impressive capabilities, and it will costs Rs 2,07,999 Pakistani rupees.

It’s worth noting that Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry praised the device in a tweet on Wednesday.

Vivo Flying Camera Phone Mobile Full Specification & Detail
General
Released 28 February, 2022
Status Available
Price 207999
Design
Dimensions 147.3 x 71.3 x 7.6 mm
Weight 228 GRAM
Protection GRILLA GLASS 7
Network
Dual SIM DUAL SIM
2G Network GSM
3G Network HSDPA
4G Network LTE
5G Network 5G
Display
Display Type SUPER AMOLED
Size 6.84"
Resolution 1440 x 3100 pixels
Pixel Density 410 PPI
Touch Screen YES
Display Protection GORILLA GLASS7
Media
Loudspeaker YES
Handsfree YES
Camera
Primary 200MP drone camera+16MP+5MP+32MP
Camera Features LED
Selfie Camera 64MP
Selfie Camera Features HDR
Software
Operating System ANDROID 12
Hardware
Chipset Qualconm Snapdragon 888
GPU G58 MC3
RAM (Memory) 12 GB
Internal Storage 128/256 GB
Sensors Fingerprint /accelerometer/ gyro/proximity
Connectivity
Bluetooth YES v52
Wi-fi YES
USB YES
Battery
Battery Type Li-Ion (Lithium Ion)
Capacity 6900MAh
Placement LI-PO

Vivo unveiled the Vivo Flying Camera Phone. This is the World's First Flying Camera Phone with Outstanding Features. In Pakistan, the Vivo Flying Camera Phone costs RS 207,999. It is also known as the Vivo Drone Camera Mobile Phone.