Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sci-Tech
  • Vivo Drone Camera Phone Price in Pakistan – Complete details
Vivo Drone Camera Phone Price in Pakistan – Complete details

Vivo Drone Camera Phone Price in Pakistan – Complete details

Articles
Advertisement
Vivo Drone Camera Phone Price in Pakistan – Complete details
Advertisement

Vivo Drone Camera Phone : The flying camera can be slid out of the phone to shoot images from a distance.

This is the world’s first flying camera phone, with some impressive capabilities, and it will costs Rs 2,07,999 Pakistani rupees.

It’s worth noting that Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry praised the device in a tweet on Wednesday.

Also read: Currency rates in Pakistan on 4 October 2022

Advertisement

Vivo Flying Camera Phone Mobile Full Specification & Detail

General

Advertisement
Released28 February, 2022
StatusAvailable
Price207999
Advertisement

Design

Dimensions147.3 x 71.3 x 7.6 mm
Weight228 GRAM
ProtectionGRILLA GLASS 7
Advertisement

Network

Dual SIMDUAL SIM
2G NetworkGSM
3G NetworkHSDPA
4G NetworkLTE
5G Network5G
Advertisement

Display

Display TypeSUPER AMOLED
Size6.84”
Resolution1440 x 3100 pixels
Pixel Density410 PPI
Touch ScreenYES
Display ProtectionGORILLA GLASS7

Media

LoudspeakerYES
HandsfreeYES
Advertisement

Camera

Primary200MP drone camera+16MP+5MP+32MP
Camera FeaturesLED
Selfie Camera64MP
Selfie Camera FeaturesHDR

Software

Operating SystemANDROID 12

Hardware

Advertisement
ChipsetQualconm Snapdragon  888
GPUG58 MC3
RAM (Memory)12 GB
Internal Storage128/256 GB
SensorsFingerprint /accelerometer/ gyro/proximity

 

Connectivity

Advertisement
BluetoothYES v52
Wi-fiYES
USBYES
Advertisement

Battery

Battery TypeLi-Ion (Lithium Ion)
Capacity6900MAh
PlacementLI-PO

Vivo unveiled the Vivo Flying Camera Phone. This is the World’s First Flying Camera Phone with Outstanding Features. In Pakistan, the Vivo Flying Camera Phone costs RS 207,999. It is also known as the Vivo Drone Camera Mobile Phone. Aside from the LED lights, there is a 200 megapixel quad camera setup.

Vivo Flying Camera Phone Launch Date, 200 MP Drone Camera, Features Detail & Price in Pakistan.

This phone has a lot of great features, specs, and entertainment options, including a 200 MP back camera. In terms of display, it has a 6.9-inch Super AMOLED display. You can use this to watch all videos with HDR sensors and Corning Gorilla Glass 7 protections. For Vivo aficionados. This handset becomes a lot of fun for them because it has a long-lasting battery, an impressive display, and fantastic specifications.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Vivo v20 price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo v20 price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo Y33 price in Pakistan & specs
Vivo Y33 price in Pakistan & specs
Vivo Y35m price in Pakistan & features
Vivo Y35m price in Pakistan & features
Samsung Galaxy A51 price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy A51 price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo V27 Pro price in Pakistan & specs
Vivo V27 Pro price in Pakistan & specs
Oppo A16e price in Pakistan & features
Oppo A16e price in Pakistan & features
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story