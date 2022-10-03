Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Vivo launches Y52 (2022) with latest specs

Vivo launches Y52 (2022) with latest specs

Articles
Advertisement
Vivo launches Y52 (2022) with latest specs

Vivo launches Y52 (2022) with latest specs.

Advertisement
  • The Y52 5G (2022) is identical to the original Vivo Y52 that was released last year.
  • It starts with Android OS 12 and then launches Funtouch OS 12.
  • The main camera has a 1/2.0′′ sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and a waterdrop notch.
Advertisement

Despite 2022 quickly coming to an end, Vivo has released the Y52 5G. (2022).

It is identical to the original Vivo Y52 5G that was released last year, which only serves to further complicate matters.

This one is currently only offered in Taiwan, but it should soon be made available elsewhere.

Design & Display

The phone has a 6.58-inch IPS LCD screen with 1080p resolution, but alas, high refresh rate support is not available.

The fingerprint sensor is located on the side of the phone, above the power button, and it covers 96% of the NTSC color gamut. A thick bottom bezel and a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera are present.

Advertisement

Software & Internals

The MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, which is roughly equivalent in performance to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 600 series of CPUs, powers the Y52 5G (2022).

This one includes a single memory option with 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage, just like the original model. A microSD card allows you to increase your storage.

Software-wise, it starts with Android OS 12 and then launches Funtouch OS 12.

Cameras

The 48MP main camera has a 1/2.0′′ sensor with an f/1.8 aperture. It can record 1080p videos at 30 FPS and supports PDAF. A 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro lens are included in the secondary sensors.

Advertisement

The 8MP selfie camera with 1080p video recording capabilities is located in the waterdrop notch.

Pricing & Battery

The battery is capable of 18W fast charging and has a 5,000 mAh capacity rating.

Dark Night and Glacier Blue color variations of the Vivo Y52 5G (2022) will be offered for a starting price of $250.

Vivo Y52 5G (2022) Specs

    Advertisement
  • Chipset: MediaTek Dimensity 700
  • CPU: Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
  • GPU: Mali G57 MC2
  • OS: Android 12, Funtouch OS 12
  • Supported Networks: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G
  • Display:
    Advertisement
    • 6.58″ IPS LCD with 1080 x 2408 pixels resolution; 401 PPI
  • Memory:
      Advertisement
    • RAM: 4 GB
    • Internal: 128 GB
    • Card slot: yes
  • Camera:
    Advertisement
    • Rear (Triple): 48 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/2.0″, 0.8 µm, PDAF
      2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
      2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
    • Front: 13MP
    Advertisement
  • Colors: Dark Night, Glacier Blue
  • Fingerprint sensor: Side-mounted
  • Battery: 5,000 mAh, 18W fast charging
  • Price: $250
Advertisement

 

Also Read

Vivo Y20i Price In Pakistan & Triple back cameras
Vivo Y20i Price In Pakistan & Triple back cameras

The specs are lower than the normal model. It's Snapdragon 460-powered. Entry-level...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Vivo V23 price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo V23 price in Pakistan & specifications
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy S10 price in Pakistan and specs
Samsung Galaxy S10 price in Pakistan and specs
Samsung Galaxy A53 price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy A53 price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo S1 price in Pakistan and features
Vivo S1 price in Pakistan and features
Samsung Galaxy A73 price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy A73 price in Pakistan & specifications
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story