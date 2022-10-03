Vivo launches Y52 (2022) with latest specs.

The Y52 5G (2022) is identical to the original Vivo Y52 that was released last year.

It starts with Android OS 12 and then launches Funtouch OS 12.

The main camera has a 1/2.0′′ sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and a waterdrop notch.

Despite 2022 quickly coming to an end, Vivo has released the Y52 5G. (2022).

It is identical to the original Vivo Y52 5G that was released last year, which only serves to further complicate matters.

This one is currently only offered in Taiwan, but it should soon be made available elsewhere.

Design & Display

The phone has a 6.58-inch IPS LCD screen with 1080p resolution, but alas, high refresh rate support is not available.

The fingerprint sensor is located on the side of the phone, above the power button, and it covers 96% of the NTSC color gamut. A thick bottom bezel and a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera are present.

Software & Internals

The MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, which is roughly equivalent in performance to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 600 series of CPUs, powers the Y52 5G (2022).

This one includes a single memory option with 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage, just like the original model. A microSD card allows you to increase your storage.

Software-wise, it starts with Android OS 12 and then launches Funtouch OS 12.

Cameras

The 48MP main camera has a 1/2.0′′ sensor with an f/1.8 aperture. It can record 1080p videos at 30 FPS and supports PDAF. A 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro lens are included in the secondary sensors.

The 8MP selfie camera with 1080p video recording capabilities is located in the waterdrop notch.

Pricing & Battery

The battery is capable of 18W fast charging and has a 5,000 mAh capacity rating.

Dark Night and Glacier Blue color variations of the Vivo Y52 5G (2022) will be offered for a starting price of $250.

Vivo Y52 5G (2022) Specs

MediaTek Dimensity 700 CPU: Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)

Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU: Mali G57 MC2

Mali G57 MC2 OS : Android 12, Funtouch OS 12

: Android 12, Funtouch OS 12 Supported Network s: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G

2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)

: Colors: Dark Night, Glacier Blue

Dark Night, Glacier Blue Fingerprint sensor: Side-mounted

Side-mounted Battery : 5,000 mAh, 18W fast charging

: 5,000 mAh, 18W fast charging Price: $250

