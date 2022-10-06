Advertisement
Vivo S1 price in Pakistan & features

Vivo S1 price in Pakistan & features

Articles
Vivo S1 price in Pakistan & features

Vivo S1 4GB

  • The Vivo S1 4GB has less built-in storage than its predecessor, but it’s still enough.
  • It has a 6.38-inch screen with a 1080 x 2340 resolution and a 4500 mAh battery.
  • The RAM on the Vivo S1 4GB is 4GB.
The Vivo S1 4GB smartphone will be available on the market. The MediaTek Helio P65 chipset will be used to power the phone.

The RAM on the Vivo S1 4GB is 4GB. RAM is useful in many ways. The Vivo S1 4GB has less built-in storage than its predecessor, but it’s still enough.

The Samsung S1 4GB by Vivo can hold up to 256 gigabytes if you add a microSD card.

The new Vivo 4GB phone has a 6.38-inch screen with a 1080 x 2340 resolution. A 4500 mAh battery gives the phone power.

Vivo S1 price in Pakistan

Vivo S1 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 35,999/-

Vivo S1 full specs

BUILDOSAndroid 9.0 (Pie)
UIFunction OS 9
Dimensions159.53 x 75.23 x 8.13
Weight179 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColoursDiamond Black, Cosmic Green, Skyline Blue
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek MT6768 Helio P65 (12nm)
GPUMali-G52 MC2
DISPLAYTechnologySuper AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.38 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2340 Pixels (~404 PPI)
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 16 MP, (wide), 1/2.8″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor, LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected])
Front32 MP, f/2.0, HDR, Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS
USBmicroUSBv2.0
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat7 300/50 Mbps)
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast battery charging

