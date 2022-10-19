Vivo S1 price in Pakistan & specifications

The Vivo S1 4GB has 4GB of RAM.

The phone is powered by a 4500 mAh battery.

The screen on the Vivo 4GB phone is 6.38 inches.

The Vivo S1 4GB smartphone will be available on the market. The phone will be powered by the MediaTek Helio P65 chipset.

The Vivo S1 4GB has 4GB of RAM. RAM has a lot of uses. The Vivo S1 4GB has less built-in storage than its predecessor, but it is still enough.

With a microSD card, the Samsung S1 4GB by Vivo can hold up to 256 gigabytes of data.

The screen on the new Vivo 4GB phone is 6.38 inches and has a resolution of 1080 x 2340. The phone is powered by a 4500 mAh battery.

Vivo S1 price in Pakistan

Vivo S1 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 35,999/-

Vivo S1 full specifications

BUILD OS Android 9.0 (Pie) UI Function OS 9 Dimensions 159.53 x 75.23 x 8.13 Weight 179 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Diamond Black, Cosmic Green, Skyline Blue FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek MT6768 Helio P65 (12nm) GPU Mali-G52 MC2 DISPLAY Technology Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.38 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 Pixels (~404 PPI) MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 16 MP, (wide), 1/2.8″, PDAF + 8 MP , f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide) + 2 MP , f/2.4, depth sensor, LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) Front 32 MP, f/2.0, HDR, Video ([email protected]) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS USB microUSBv2.0 NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat7 300/50 Mbps) FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh – Fast battery charging