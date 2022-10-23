Vivo S16 price in Pakistan & specs

Vivo V23e price in Pakistan & specifications
The Vivo S16 will be out soon on the market. According to recent reports, the Chinese company Vivo plans to launch the new S series in a number of countries, including Pakistan.
Vivo’s base model, the S16, has a lot to talk about. The front camera will be the most noticeable thing about this upcoming top-of-the-line phone.
It has a 44 MP + 8 MP dual camera set up on the front, which can take great photos and videos. The S16 has three cameras on the back. Each one has 108 MP, 8 MP, and 2 MP, so it can take beautiful photos and HD videos.
The Vivo S16’s huge 6.44-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen is appealing. This monitor has a 120Hz refresh rate, 1080 x 2400 HD Plus resolution, and 1300 nits of peak brightness.
Vivo S16 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs 79,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|Origin OS Ocean
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, Green, Orange gold
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|3.2Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 870 SoC
|GPU
|Adreno 650
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.4 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
|Extra Features
|120Hz, HDR10+, 1300 nits (peak)
|Memory
|Built-in
|256GB Built-in, 12GB RAM
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
|Front
|Dual 44 MP + 8 MP
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.2 with A2DP, LE, aptX Adaptive
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4700 mAh
|– Fast battery charging
