Vivo S16 price in Pakistan & specs

The Vivo S16 will be out soon on the market. According to recent reports, the Chinese company Vivo plans to launch the new S series in a number of countries, including Pakistan.

Vivo’s base model, the S16, has a lot to talk about. The front camera will be the most noticeable thing about this upcoming top-of-the-line phone.

It has a 44 MP + 8 MP dual camera set up on the front, which can take great photos and videos. The S16 has three cameras on the back. Each one has 108 MP, 8 MP, and 2 MP, so it can take beautiful photos and HD videos.

The Vivo S16’s huge 6.44-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen is appealing. This monitor has a 120Hz refresh rate, 1080 x 2400 HD Plus resolution, and 1300 nits of peak brightness.

Vivo S16 price in Pakistan

Vivo S16 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs 79,999/-

Vivo S16 specs

Build OS Android 12 OS UI Origin OS Ocean Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, Green, Orange gold Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA Processor CPU 3.2Ghz Octa Core Chipset Snapdragon 870 SoC GPU Adreno 650 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.4 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI) Extra Features 120Hz, HDR10+, 1300 nits (peak) Memory Built-in 256GB Built-in, 12GB RAM Card No Camera Main Triple Camera: 108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus , face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) Front Dual 44 MP + 8 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct , hotspot Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE, aptX Adaptive GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4700 mAh – Fast battery charging