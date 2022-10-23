Advertisement
Vivo S16 price in Pakistan & specs

Vivo S16 price in Pakistan & specs

Vivo S16 price in Pakistan & specs

Vivo S16

  • The Vivo S16 will be out soon on the market.
  • The phone has a 6.44 inches screen.
  • The S16 has three cameras on the back.
The Vivo S16 will be out soon on the market. According to recent reports, the Chinese company Vivo plans to launch the new S series in a number of countries, including Pakistan.

Vivo’s base model, the S16, has a lot to talk about. The front camera will be the most noticeable thing about this upcoming top-of-the-line phone.

It has a 44 MP + 8 MP dual camera set up on the front, which can take great photos and videos. The S16 has three cameras on the back. Each one has 108 MP, 8 MP, and 2 MP, so it can take beautiful photos and HD videos.

The Vivo S16’s huge 6.44-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen is appealing. This monitor has a 120Hz refresh rate, 1080 x 2400 HD Plus resolution, and 1300 nits of peak brightness.

Vivo S16 price in Pakistan

Vivo S16 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs 79,999/-

Vivo S16 specs

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIOrigin OS Ocean
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, Green, Orange gold
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
ProcessorCPU3.2Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetSnapdragon 870 SoC
GPUAdreno 650
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.4 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
Extra Features120Hz, HDR10+, 1300 nits (peak)
MemoryBuilt-in256GB Built-in, 12GB RAM
CardNo
CameraMainTriple Camera: 108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected])
FrontDual 44 MP + 8 MP
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.2 with A2DP, LE, aptX Adaptive
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4700 mAh
– Fast battery charging
