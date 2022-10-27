Advertisement
Vivo V17 Price in Pakistan with desirable features

Articles
Vivo introduced the V17 with affordable price in Pakistan. This is the first smartphone in the new Vivo V17 series, which will include other devices that will be released at different times. When it finally launches, the upcoming Vivo V17 will be the clear favorite, thanks to its many desirable features.

The fact that it’s the first smartphone to feature a pop-up camera arrangement with two cameras is huge. The Vivo V17 will use a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor. Inexpensive to produce yet capable, this chipset is found in many mid-range smartphones.

In addition, the Vivo new V17’s system on chip has 8 GB of RAM, which is plenty of processing power to properly handle many applications at once. The phone comes with 256 GB of built-in storage space.

With the V17, Vivo is addressing the issue of storage by including a dedicated slot that can accommodate external memory up to 256 GB—huge amounts of space once again. With its 6.44-inch Super AMOLED screen, the new V17 offers a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 by 24000 pixels.

This smartphone has four camera lenses on its rear. The V17 will include a primary sensor with 48 megapixels and a secondary sensor with 8 megapixels. Both the third and fourth cameras will have 2 MP resolution.

Information suggests that the V17’s front-facing camera will be a single lense unit with a 32 megapixel sensor. For this reason, the next V17 cellphone by Vivo is rumoured to feature a fingerprint scanner embedded directly into the screen to safeguard any sensitive information you may have stored on the device. An enormous 4500 mAh power pack is included in this high-tech mobile device. There will be competition for the Samsung from the Vivo V17.

Vivo V17 Price in Pakistan

The Vivo V17 price in Pakistan is Rs. 54,999/-

Vivo V17 specs

BuildOSAndroid 9.0 (Pie)
UIFuntouch 9.2
Dimensions159.01 x 74.17 x 8.54 mm
Weight176 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsCrystal Black, Crystal Sky
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SDM675 Snapdragon 675 (11 nm)
GPUAdreno 612
DisplayTechnologySuper AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.44 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass
MemoryBuilt-in256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) (uses shared SIM slot)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/2″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/4″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, 1/5″, (dedicated macro camera) + 2 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor, LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, touch focus, Geo-tagging, HDR, panorama, 4K video recording)
Front32 MP, f/2.0, HDR, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio
USB2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 300/150 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast battery charging 18W

Vivo v23 Pro Price in Pakistan and Full Specs
Vivo v23 Pro Price in Pakistan and Full Specs

The Vivo V23 series is now available in a Pro form in...

