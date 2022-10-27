Vivo V17 Price in Pakistan with desirable features

Vivo v23 Pro Price in Pakistan and Full Specs
The Vivo V23 series is now available in a Pro form in...
Vivo introduced the V17 with affordable price in Pakistan. This is the first smartphone in the new Vivo V17 series, which will include other devices that will be released at different times. When it finally launches, the upcoming Vivo V17 will be the clear favorite, thanks to its many desirable features.
The fact that it’s the first smartphone to feature a pop-up camera arrangement with two cameras is huge. The Vivo V17 will use a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor. Inexpensive to produce yet capable, this chipset is found in many mid-range smartphones.
In addition, the Vivo new V17’s system on chip has 8 GB of RAM, which is plenty of processing power to properly handle many applications at once. The phone comes with 256 GB of built-in storage space.
With the V17, Vivo is addressing the issue of storage by including a dedicated slot that can accommodate external memory up to 256 GB—huge amounts of space once again. With its 6.44-inch Super AMOLED screen, the new V17 offers a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 by 24000 pixels.
This smartphone has four camera lenses on its rear. The V17 will include a primary sensor with 48 megapixels and a secondary sensor with 8 megapixels. Both the third and fourth cameras will have 2 MP resolution.
Information suggests that the V17’s front-facing camera will be a single lense unit with a 32 megapixel sensor. For this reason, the next V17 cellphone by Vivo is rumoured to feature a fingerprint scanner embedded directly into the screen to safeguard any sensitive information you may have stored on the device. An enormous 4500 mAh power pack is included in this high-tech mobile device. There will be competition for the Samsung from the Vivo V17.
The Vivo V17 price in Pakistan is Rs. 54,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 9.0 (Pie)
|UI
|Funtouch 9.2
|Dimensions
|159.01 x 74.17 x 8.54 mm
|Weight
|176 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Crystal Black, Crystal Sky
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SDM675 Snapdragon 675 (11 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 612
|Display
|Technology
|Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.44 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Memory
|Built-in
|256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) (uses shared SIM slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/2″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/4″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, 1/5″, (dedicated macro camera) + 2 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor, LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, touch focus, Geo-tagging, HDR, panorama, 4K video recording)
|Front
|32 MP, f/2.0, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 300/150 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 18W
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.