Vivo V20 Pro price in Pakistan and Funtouch OS 11 power

  • Vivo V20 Pro is the company’s top device, according to specs.
  • The 6.44-inch AMOLED screen has a punch-hole for dual selfie cameras.
  • Android 10 and Funtouch OS 11 power the gadget.
Vivo released V20 Pro with reasonable price in Pakistan. Vivo V20 Pro is the company’s top device, according to specs. Its specs are online now. The gadget will employ the X50 series’ Snapdragon 730G chipset.

The V20 Pro’s 2.4 GHz Octa Core processor makes it more powerful. The 6.44-inch AMOLED screen has a punch-hole for dual selfie cameras.

Vivo V20 Pro is a selfie camera phone with 44 MP, f/2.0, wide + 8 MP, f/2.3, ultrawide front cameras that can shoot 4K video. V20 Pro by Vivo includes 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP, dual-LED dual-tone flash, Phase detection, touch focus, Geo-tagging, HDR, panoramic. Primary camera records 4K footage.

Vivo Pro has a fingerprint under the screen to protect data. This entry-level smartphone has 8 GB of RAM, making it powerful. Vivo V20 Pro’s 128GB internal memory stores enough info. Android 10.0 and Funtouch OS 11 power the gadget.

The phone’s resolution is 1080×2400. Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protects Vivo V20 Pro. The 4000 mAh battery has 33W rapid charging. V20 Pro’s specs will compete with Samsung’s.

Vivo V20 Pro price in Pakistan

The Vivo V20 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 64,999/-

Vivo V20 Pro specs

BuildOSAndroid 10.0 OS
UIFuntouch OS 11
Dimensions158.8 x 74.2 x 7.4 mm
Weight170 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsSunset Melody, Midnight Jazz, Moonlight Sonata
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (1 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 475 Prime + 1 x 2.2 GHz Kryo 475 Gold + 6 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 475 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SDM765 Snapdragon 765G (7 nm)
GPUAdreno 620
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.44 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
Extra FeaturesHDR10
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardNo
CameraMainTriple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.72″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), dual-LED dual-tone flash
FeaturesSuper Night Mode, Tripod Mode, Motion Autofocus, 3D Sound Tracking, Dual-View Video, Portrait Video, 240 FPS Slo-Mo Selfie Video, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60fps, gyro-EIS
FrontDual 44 MP, f/2.0, (wide) + 8 MP, f/2.3 (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected], gyro-EIS)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
USB2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio24-bit/192kHz audio, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, plastic back, plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh
– Fast battery charging 33W

