Vivo V20 Pro price in Pakistan and Funtouch OS 11 power

Vivo released V20 Pro with reasonable price in Pakistan. Vivo V20 Pro is the company’s top device, according to specs. Its specs are online now. The gadget will employ the X50 series’ Snapdragon 730G chipset.

The V20 Pro’s 2.4 GHz Octa Core processor makes it more powerful. The 6.44-inch AMOLED screen has a punch-hole for dual selfie cameras.

Vivo V20 Pro is a selfie camera phone with 44 MP, f/2.0, wide + 8 MP, f/2.3, ultrawide front cameras that can shoot 4K video. V20 Pro by Vivo includes 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP, dual-LED dual-tone flash, Phase detection, touch focus, Geo-tagging, HDR, panoramic. Primary camera records 4K footage.

Vivo Pro has a fingerprint under the screen to protect data. This entry-level smartphone has 8 GB of RAM, making it powerful. Vivo V20 Pro’s 128GB internal memory stores enough info. Android 10.0 and Funtouch OS 11 power the gadget.

The phone’s resolution is 1080×2400. Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protects Vivo V20 Pro. The 4000 mAh battery has 33W rapid charging. V20 Pro’s specs will compete with Samsung’s.

Vivo V20 Pro price in Pakistan

The Vivo V20 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 64,999/-

Vivo V20 Pro specs

Build OS Android 10.0 OS UI Funtouch OS 11 Dimensions 158.8 x 74.2 x 7.4 mm Weight 170 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Sunset Melody, Midnight Jazz, Moonlight Sonata Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa-core (1 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 475 Prime + 1 x 2.2 GHz Kryo 475 Gold + 6 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 475 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SDM765 Snapdragon 765G (7 nm) GPU Adreno 620 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.44 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI) Extra Features HDR10 Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card No Camera Main Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.72″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), dual-LED dual-tone flash Features Super Night Mode, Tripod Mode, Motion Autofocus, 3D Sound Tracking, Dual-View Video, Portrait Video, 240 FPS Slo-Mo Selfie Video, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps, gyro-EIS Front Dual 44 MP, f/2.0, (wide) + 8 MP, f/2.3 (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected], gyro-EIS) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector , USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 24-bit/192kHz audio, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh – Fast battery charging 33W

