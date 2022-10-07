Vivo V20 Pro price in Pakistan and Funtouch OS 11 power

Vivo Y15 price in Pakistan & full specs
Vivo, a Chinese company that makes smartphones, is making a new model...
Vivo released V20 Pro with reasonable price in Pakistan. Vivo V20 Pro is the company’s top device, according to specs. Its specs are online now. The gadget will employ the X50 series’ Snapdragon 730G chipset.
The V20 Pro’s 2.4 GHz Octa Core processor makes it more powerful. The 6.44-inch AMOLED screen has a punch-hole for dual selfie cameras.
Vivo V20 Pro is a selfie camera phone with 44 MP, f/2.0, wide + 8 MP, f/2.3, ultrawide front cameras that can shoot 4K video. V20 Pro by Vivo includes 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP, dual-LED dual-tone flash, Phase detection, touch focus, Geo-tagging, HDR, panoramic. Primary camera records 4K footage.
Vivo Pro has a fingerprint under the screen to protect data. This entry-level smartphone has 8 GB of RAM, making it powerful. Vivo V20 Pro’s 128GB internal memory stores enough info. Android 10.0 and Funtouch OS 11 power the gadget.
The phone’s resolution is 1080×2400. Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protects Vivo V20 Pro. The 4000 mAh battery has 33W rapid charging. V20 Pro’s specs will compete with Samsung’s.
The Vivo V20 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 64,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 10.0 OS
|UI
|Funtouch OS 11
|Dimensions
|158.8 x 74.2 x 7.4 mm
|Weight
|170 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Sunset Melody, Midnight Jazz, Moonlight Sonata
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (1 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 475 Prime + 1 x 2.2 GHz Kryo 475 Gold + 6 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 475 Silver)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SDM765 Snapdragon 765G (7 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 620
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.44 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
|Extra Features
|HDR10
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.72″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), dual-LED dual-tone flash
|Features
|Super Night Mode, Tripod Mode, Motion Autofocus, 3D Sound Tracking, Dual-View Video, Portrait Video, 240 FPS Slo-Mo Selfie Video, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps, gyro-EIS
|Front
|Dual 44 MP, f/2.0, (wide) + 8 MP, f/2.3 (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected], gyro-EIS)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
|USB
|2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|24-bit/192kHz audio, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 33W
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.