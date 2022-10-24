Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Vivo v21 price in Pakistan and Specifications

Vivo v21 price in Pakistan and Specifications

Articles
Advertisement
Vivo v21 price in Pakistan and Specifications

Vivo v21 price in Pakistan and Specifications

Advertisement
  • Vivo v21 price in Pakistan and features.

The Vivo V21 comes with smart technology that is now available in the market. The Vivo V21’s octa-core processor operates at 2.4 GHz.

The MediaTek MT6853 Dimensity 800U chipset will power it. The screen on the Vivo V21 is capacitive AMOLED.

Advertisement

The phone’s 6.44-inch screen has a resolution of 1080 x 2400. The RAM on the Vivo Sharp V21 is 8 GB.

Vivo v21 Price in Pakistan

Vivo v21 price in Pakistan is Rs. 59,999/-

Vivo v21 Specifications

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIFuntouch OS 11.1
Dimensions159.7 x 73.9 x 7.3 mm
Weight176 g
SIMHybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
ColorsDusk Blue, Sunset Dazzle, Arctic White
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediaTek MT6853 Dimensity 800U 5G (7 nm)
GPUMali-G57 MC3
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.44 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2404 Pixels (~409 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz, HDR10+, 500 nits (typ)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.72″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, AF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), dual-LED dual-tone flash
FeaturesOIS, Eye Autofocus, Night, Ultra-Wide Night, Ultra Stable Video, Super Macro, Bokeh Portrait, Multi-Style Portrait, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60fps)
Front44 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF, OIS, HDR, With Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected] (no OIS), [email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G, LTE
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
AudioSpeaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, plastic back, plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh
– Fast charging 33W, 63% in 30 min (advertised)
Advertisement

Also Read

Vivo Y31 Price in Pakistan and Specifications
Vivo Y31 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Vivo Y31 Price in Pakistan and features. Vivo Y31 is currently available...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Vivo Y21a price in Pakistan & Specifications
Vivo Y21a price in Pakistan & Specifications
Vivo y35 price in Pakistan and Specs
Vivo y35 price in Pakistan and Specs
Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro price in Pakistan & Features
Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro price in Pakistan & Features
Xiaomi 12 price in Pakistan & Specs
Xiaomi 12 price in Pakistan & Specs
Xiaomi 11T price in Pakistan & Specifications
Xiaomi 11T price in Pakistan & Specifications
US and EU to initiate first-of-its-kind AI agreement
US and EU to initiate first-of-its-kind AI agreement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story