Vivo V21 price in Pakistan & specifications

The Vivo V21 is currently available on the market.

The phone has an AMOLED capacitive screen, 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage.

It will be powered by the MediaTek MT6853 Dimensity 800U chipset.

Advertisement

The Vivo V21 has smart technology that is already on the market. The processor in the Vivo V21 has an octa-core and runs at 2.4 GHz.

It will be powered by the MediaTek MT6853 Dimensity 800U chipset. The Vivo V21 has an AMOLED capacitive screen.

The phone’s screen is 6.44 inches and has a 1080 x 2400 resolution. The Vivo Sharp V21 has 8 GB of RAM.

The new Vivo V21 is able to hold a lot. This phone has a built-in storage of 128 GB. V21 has a data-storage slot.

Vivo V21 price in Pakistan

The price of the Vivo V21 in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 59,999/-.

Advertisement

Vivo V21 Full Specs

BUILD OS Android 11 OS UI Funtouch OS 11.1 Dimensions 159.7 x 73.9 x 7.3 mm Weight 176 g SIM Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM) Colours Dusk Blue, Sunset Dazzle, Arctic White FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset MediaTek MT6853 Dimensity 800U 5G (7 nm) GPU Mali-G57 MC3 DISPLAY Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.44 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2404 Pixels (~409 PPI) Extra Features 90Hz, HDR10+, 500 nits (typ) MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2 Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.72″, PDAF + 8 MP , f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, AF + 2 MP , f/2.4, (depth), dual-LED dual-tone flash Features OIS, Eye Autofocus, Night, Ultra-Wide Night, Ultra Stable Video, Super Macro, Bokeh Portrait, Multi-Style Portrait, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps) Front 44 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF, OIS, HDR, With Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected] (no OIS), [email protected]) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G, LTE FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer , Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh – Fast charging 33W, 63% in 30 min (advertised) Advertisement

Also Read Tecno Spark 8C price in Pakistan & specs The Tecno Spark 8C has a Quad-Core processor built in to give...