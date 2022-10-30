Vivo V21e Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Vivo V21e Price in Pakistan and features.

The Vivo V21e smartphone is available in the market. The powerful processor Snapdragon 720 is available in this phone.

The V21e smartphone has three cameras on its back.

Advertisement

With 6GB of RAM, the Vivo Sharp V21e will be fast. Tasks can be completed quickly by the gadget thanks to its chipset and RAM.

The 128 gigabytes of internal storage on the V21e can save a lot of data for future use.

The Octa-Core CPU in the Vivo V21e operates at 2.3 GHz.

The phone’s 6.4-inch screen features a 1080 x 2400 resolution. The phone’s 4000 mAh battery powers it.

Vivo V21e Price in Pakistan

Vivo V21e price in Pakistan is Rs. 46,999/-

Advertisement

Vivo V21e Specifications

Build OS Android 11 OS UI Funtouch OS 11.1 Dimensions 161.2 x 74.4 x 7.4 mm Weight 171 g SIM Dual Sim , Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Roman Black, Diamond Flare Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU 2.3Ghz Octa Core Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G GPU Adreno 618 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.44 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.72″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, AF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash Features Phase detection, touch focus, Geo-tagging, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps, gyro-EIS) Front 44 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, AG Glass back, plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh – Fast charging 33W, 66% in 30 min (advertised)

Also Read Vivo V23e Price in Pakistan and Features Vivo V23e Price in Pakistan and specifications. Vivo Smart Technology V23e is...