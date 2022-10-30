Advertisement
Vivo V21e Price in Pakistan and Specifications

  • Vivo V21e Price in Pakistan and features.

The Vivo V21e smartphone is available in the market. The powerful processor Snapdragon 720 is available in this phone.

The V21e smartphone has three cameras on its back.

With 6GB of RAM, the Vivo Sharp V21e will be fast. Tasks can be completed quickly by the gadget thanks to its chipset and RAM.

The 128 gigabytes of internal storage on the V21e can save a lot of data for future use.

The Octa-Core CPU in the Vivo V21e operates at 2.3 GHz.

The phone’s 6.4-inch screen features a 1080 x 2400 resolution. The phone’s 4000 mAh battery powers it.

Vivo V21e Price in Pakistan

Vivo V21e price in Pakistan is Rs. 46,999/-

Vivo V21e Specifications

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIFuntouch OS 11.1
Dimensions161.2 x 74.4 x 7.4 mm
Weight171 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsRoman Black, Diamond Flare
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPU2.3Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon 720G
GPUAdreno 618
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.44 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.72″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, AF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, touch focus, Geo-tagging, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60fps, gyro-EIS)
Front44 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, AG Glass back, plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh
– Fast charging 33W, 66% in 30 min (advertised)

