Vivo V21e price in Pakistan & full specs

Vivo V21e

The Vivo V21e smartphone is available on the market. The phone will have a Snapdragon 720 chip. This phone has a strong processor.

On the back of the V21e smartphone, there are three cameras.

The Vivo Sharp V21e will have 6GB of RAM. The device’s chipset and RAM allow it to execute tasks in seconds.

The V21e’s 128 gigabytes of inbuilt storage can save a lot of data for later use.

The Vivo V21e has an Octa-Core CPU that runs at 2.3 GHz.

The phone has a 6.4-inch screen with a resolution of 1080 x 2400. A 4000 mAh battery gives the phone power.

Vivo V21e price in Pakistan

Vivo V21e price in Pakistan is Rs. 46,999/-

Vivo V21e full specs

BUILDOSAndroid 11 OS
UIFuntouch OS 11.1
Dimensions161.2 x 74.4 x 7.4 mm
Weight171 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColoursRoman Black, Diamond Flare
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPU2.3Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon 720G
GPUAdreno 618
DISPLAYTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.44 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.72″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, AF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, touch focus, Geo-tagging, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60fps, gyro-EIS)
Front44 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, AG Glass back, plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh
– Fast charging 33W, 66% in 30 min (advertised)
