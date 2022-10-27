Vivo V21e price in Pakistan & full specs

The Vivo V21e smartphone is available on the market. The phone will have a Snapdragon 720 chip. This phone has a strong processor.

On the back of the V21e smartphone, there are three cameras.

The Vivo Sharp V21e will have 6GB of RAM. The device’s chipset and RAM allow it to execute tasks in seconds.

The V21e’s 128 gigabytes of inbuilt storage can save a lot of data for later use.

The Vivo V21e has an Octa-Core CPU that runs at 2.3 GHz.

The phone has a 6.4-inch screen with a resolution of 1080 x 2400. A 4000 mAh battery gives the phone power.

Vivo V21e price in Pakistan

Vivo V21e price in Pakistan is Rs. 46,999/-

Advertisement BUILD OS Android 11 OS UI Funtouch OS 11.1 Dimensions 161.2 x 74.4 x 7.4 mm Weight 171 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colours Roman Black, Diamond Flare FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) PROCESSOR CPU 2. 3Ghz Octa Core Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G GPU Adreno 618 DISPLAY Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.44 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI) MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.72″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, AF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash Features Phase detection, touch focus, Geo-tagging, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps, gyro-EIS) Front 44 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, AG Glass back, plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh – Fast charging 33W, 66% in 30 min (advertised)