Vivo V21e price in Pakistan & specifications

Vivo V21e boasts a 2.3 GHz Octa-Core CPU.

The phone has 1080 x 2400 screen that is 6.4 inches wide.

The smartphone is powered by a 4000 mAh battery.

Vivo, a Chinese company, will soon release the V21e. The V20 line of smartphones came out last year, and now the company is putting out a new line.

The Snapdragon 720 will be in the next smartphone. The processor in this phone is strong.

Vivo's V21e boasts a 2.3 GHz Octa-Core CPU.

The phone has 1080 x 2400 screen that is 6.4 inches wide. The smartphone is powered by a 4000 mAh battery.

Vivo V21e price in Pakistan

Vivo V21e price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 46,999/-

Vivo V21e specs

BUILD OS Android 11 OS UI Funtouch OS 11.1 Dimensions 161.2 x 74.4 x 7.4 mm Weight 171 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colours Roman Black, Diamond Flare FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) PROCESSOR CPU 2. 3Ghz Octa Core Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G GPU Adreno 618 DISPLAY Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.44 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI) MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.72″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, AF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash Features Phase detection, touch focus, Geo-tagging, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps, gyro-EIS) Front 44 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, AG Glass back, plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh – Fast charging 33W, 66% in 30 min (advertised)

