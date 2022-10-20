Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Vivo V21e price in Pakistan & specs

Vivo V21e price in Pakistan & specs

Articles
Advertisement
Vivo V21e price in Pakistan & specs

Vivo V21e

Advertisement
  • Vivo V21e boasts a 2.3 GHz Octa-Core CPU with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.
  • The phone is powered by a 4000 mAh battery.
  • The phone has a 6.4 inches screen.
Advertisement

The new Vivo V21e smartphone will be available on the market. The Snapdragon 720 will be in the next smartphone. The processor in this phone is strong.

Vivo’s V21e boasts a 2.3 GHz Octa-Core CPU.

The Vivo Sharp V21e has 6 GB of RAM. The device’s chipset and RAM size suggest it will speed up chores. 128 GB of internal storage is plenty for the Vivo V21e.

Also Read

Vivo S1 price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo S1 price in Pakistan & specifications

The Vivo S1 4GB has 4GB of RAM. The phone is powered...

The phone has 1080 x 2400 screen that is 6.4 inches wide. The smartphone is powered by a 4000 mAh battery.

Vivo V21e price in Pakistan

Advertisement

Vivo V21e price in Pakistan is Rs. 46,999/-

Vivo V21e specs

BUILDOSAndroid 11 OS
UIFuntouch OS 11.1
Dimensions161.2 x 74.4 x 7.4 mm
Weight171 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColoursRoman Black, Diamond Flare
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPU2.3Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon 720G
GPUAdreno 618
DISPLAYTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.44 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.72″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, AF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, touch focus, Geo-tagging, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], 1080p[email protected]/60fps, gyro-EIS)
Front44 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, AG Glass back, plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh
– Fast charging 33W, 66% in 30 min (advertised)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Vivo V23 Pro price in Pakistan & Features
Vivo V23 Pro price in Pakistan & Features
Xiaomi Poco x5 pro price in Pakistan and specs
Xiaomi Poco x5 pro price in Pakistan and specs
Vivo v21e price in Pakistan and features
Vivo v21e price in Pakistan and features
iPhone 11 price in Pakistan and specifications
iPhone 11 price in Pakistan and specifications
BuzzFeed to Create Content using ChatGPT's AI, Increasing Stock by 200%+
BuzzFeed to Create Content using ChatGPT's AI, Increasing Stock by 200%+
Nokia 106 Price in Pakistan & features
Nokia 106 Price in Pakistan & features
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story