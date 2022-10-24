Vivo v23 Pro Price in Pakistan and Features

Vivo Drone Camera Phone Price in Pakistan and Specs
The market now offers a Pro version of Vivo’s new V23 series. The Vivo V23 Pro has an extraordinarily quick speed because to its 3.0GHz Octa-core processor and MediaTek MT6893 Dimensity 1200 chipset.
The smartphone’s 6.56-inch AMOLED touchscreen has a pixel density of 398 PPI and a resolution of 1080 x 2376 pixels.
The 90Hz frame rate and Mali-G77 MC9 GPU offer an excellent user experience. Schott Xensation Glass protects the screen from injury.
The 256GB internal storage is paired with 12GB RAM, while the 128GB internal storage is partnered with 8GB RAM. It offers two memory options.
Vivo v23 Pro Price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 92,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|FuntouchOS 12
|Dimensions
|159.5 x 73.3 x 7.4 mm
|Weight
|171 g
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Sunshine Gold, Stardust Black
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (1 x 3.0 GHz Cortex-A78 + 3 x 2.6 GHz Cortex-A78 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|MediaTek MT6893 Dimensity 1200 5G (6 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G77 MC9
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.6 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2376 Pixels (~395 PPI)
|Extra Features
|90Hz, HDR10+
|Memory
|Built-in
|128/256GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM, UFS 3.1
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 108 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.52″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), Dual LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, touch focus, Geo-tagging, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected], gyro-EIS)
|Front
|Dual 50 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF + 8 MP, f/2.3, (ultrawide), Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|24-bit/192kHz audio, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Color changing back panel when exposed to sunlight, Glass front (Schott Xensation Î±), Glass back, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4300 mAh
|– Fast charging 44W, 1-63% in 30 min (advertised)
