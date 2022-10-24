Advertisement
Vivo v23 Pro Price in Pakistan and Features

Vivo v23 Pro Price in Pakistan and Features

Articles
Vivo v23 Pro Price in Pakistan and Features

Vivo v23 Pro Price in Pakistan and Features

  • Vivo v23 Pro Price in Pakistan and specifications.

The market now offers a Pro version of Vivo’s new V23 series. The Vivo V23 Pro has an extraordinarily quick speed because to its 3.0GHz Octa-core processor and MediaTek MT6893 Dimensity 1200 chipset.

The smartphone’s 6.56-inch AMOLED touchscreen has a pixel density of 398 PPI and a resolution of 1080 x 2376 pixels.

The 90Hz frame rate and Mali-G77 MC9 GPU offer an excellent user experience. Schott Xensation Glass protects the screen from injury.

The 256GB internal storage is paired with 12GB RAM, while the 128GB internal storage is partnered with 8GB RAM. It offers two memory options.

Vivo v23 Pro Price in Pakistan

Vivo v23 Pro Price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 92,999/-

Vivo v23 Pro Specifications

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIFuntouchOS 12
Dimensions159.5 x 73.3 x 7.4 mm
Weight171 g
SIMHybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
ColorsSunshine Gold, Stardust Black
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (1 x 3.0 GHz Cortex-A78 + 3 x 2.6 GHz Cortex-A78 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediaTek MT6893 Dimensity 1200 5G (6 nm)
GPUMali-G77 MC9
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.6 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2376 Pixels (~395 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz, HDR10+
MemoryBuilt-in128/256GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM, UFS 3.1
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 108 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.52″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), Dual LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, touch focus, Geo-tagging, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected], gyro-EIS)
FrontDual 50 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF + 8 MP, f/2.3, (ultrawide), Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio24-bit/192kHz audio, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraColor changing back panel when exposed to sunlight, Glass front (Schott Xensation Î±), Glass back, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4300 mAh
– Fast charging 44W, 1-63% in 30 min (advertised)

Also Read

Vivo Drone Camera Phone Price in Pakistan and Specs
Vivo Drone Camera Phone Price in Pakistan and Specs

Vivo Drone Camera Phone Price in Pakistan and features. Vivo drone Camera...

