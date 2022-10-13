Vivo V23 Pro price in Pakistan & specs

Vivo V23 vs V23 Pro: Specification Comparison
Following the first release of the V23e in late 2021, the V23...
The new V23 series from Vivo is available in the market in a Pro form.
The MediaTek MT6893 Dimensity 1200 chipset and 3.0GHz Octa-core processor in the Vivo V23 Pro provides the gadget with incredibly rapid speed.
The smartphone’s 6.56-inch AMOLED touchscreen has a resolution of 1080 x 2376 pixels and a pixel density of 398 PPI.
A superior user experience is provided by the Mali-G77 MC9 GPU and 90Hz refresh rate. The screen is shielded from harm by Schott Xensation Glass.
It provides two memory configurations; the 256GB internal storage is paired with 12GB RAM, while the 128GB internal storage is paired with 8GB RAM.
The Vivo V23 Pro expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 92,999.
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|FuntouchOS 12
|Dimensions
|159.5 x 73.3 x 7.4 mm
|Weight
|171 g
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Sunshine Gold, Stardust Black
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (1 x 3.0 GHz Cortex-A78 + 3 x 2.6 GHz Cortex-A78 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|MediaTek MT6893 Dimensity 1200 5G (6 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G77 MC9
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.6 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2376 Pixels (~395 PPI)
|Extra Features
|90Hz, HDR10+
|Memory
|Built-in
|128/256GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM, UFS 3.1
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 108 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.52″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), Dual LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, touch focus, Geo-tagging, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected], gyro-EIS)
|Front
|Dual 50 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF + 8 MP, f/2.3, (ultrawide), Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|24-bit/192kHz audio, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Color changing back panel when exposed to sunlight, Glass front (Schott Xensation Î±), Glass back, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non-removable), 4300 mAh
|– Fast charging 44W, 1-63% in 30 min (advertised)
Price
|Price in Rs: Coming Soon (Expected Rs: 92,999) Price in USD: $NA
