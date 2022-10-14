Advertisement
Vivo v23e Price in Pakistan and Features

Vivo v23e Price in Pakistan and Features

Vivo v23e Price in Pakistan and Features

Vivo v23e Price in Pakistan and Features

  Vivo v23e Price in Pakistan and Specifications.

The Vivo Smart Technology V23e is currently on sale. The phone is powered by an Octa-Core, 2.3 GHz Mediatek MT6765 Helio G96 (12nm) chipset.

An IPS LCD capacitive touch screen is used on the Vivo V23e. The 6.44-inch screen has a resolution of 1080 x 2400.

Three cameras are mounted on the back of the V23e.

The phone has a 64 megapixel primary sensor and an 8 megapixel secondary sensor.

The smartphone’s front camera sports a 50-megapixel lens.

The phone includes a non-removable 4,050 mAh Li-Po battery that charges swiftly at 44W.

Vivo v23e Price in Pakistan

Vivo v23e Price in Pakistan is Rs. 64,999.

Vivo v23e Specifications:

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIFuntouchOS 12
Dimensions160.9 x 74.3 x 7.4 mm
Weight172 g
SIMHybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
ColorsSunshine Coast, moonlight shadow
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek Helio G96 (12 nm)
GPUMali-G57 MC2
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.44 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), dual-LED dual-tone flash
FeaturesPhase detection, touch focus, Geo-tagging, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]/60fps)
Front50 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio24-bit/192kHz audio, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, AG Glass back, plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4050 mAh

