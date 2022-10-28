Vivo V23e price in Pakistan & full specs

The Vivo V23e has an Octa-Core processor that runs at 2.3 GHz.

The IPS LCD capacitive touch screen has a resolution of 1080 x 2400.

The phone is powered by a 4050 mAh battery.

Advertisement

Vivo Smart Technology V23e will be available on the market. The phone has an Octa-Core processor that runs at 2.3 GHz and a Mediatek MT6765 Helio G96 (12nm) chipset.

The IPS LCD capacitive touch screen is on the Vivo V23e. The 6.44-inch screen has a resolution of 1080 x 2400.

On the back of the V23e, there are three cameras.

The main sensor on the phone will have 64 megapixels, and there will also be a second sensor with 8 megapixels. The third one is the V23e.

One of the lenses on the phone’s front camera has a 50-megapixel resolution. The phone is powered by a 4050 mAh battery.

Also Read Vivo y20 Price in Pakistan and Specifications Vivo y20 Price in Pakistan and features. The Vivo Y20 is currently...

Advertisement

Vivo V23e price in Pakistan

The Vivo V23eprice in Pakistan is Rs. 64,999/-

Vivo V23e full specs

Advertisement BUILD OS Android 11 OS UI FuntouchOS 12 Dimensions 160.9 x 74.3 x 7. 4 mm Weight 172 g SIM Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM) Colors Sunshine Coast, moonlight shadow FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek Helio G96 (12 nm) GPU Mali-G57 MC2 DISPLAY Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.44 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI) MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot) CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), dual-LED dual-tone flash Features Phase detection, touch focus, Geo-tagging, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]/60fps) Front 50 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 24-bit/192kHz audio, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, AG Glass back, plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4050 mAh – Fast Charging 44W, 69% in 30 min (advertised)