Vivo V23e price in Pakistan & full specs

Vivo will launch V23e shortly. Vivo is releasing a V21-series phone. The V21 series, debuted earlier this year, will be succeeded by this series. Vivo V23e is the next phone. Mediatek Helio G96 (12 nm) will power the new smartphone. This CPU will power the smartphone. Vivo’s new V23e boasts a 2.05 GHz Octa-Core CPU. Mali-G57 MC2, a mid-range GPU, powers the phone’s 6.44-inch display. The Vivo V23e will boast the market’s most powerful AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen panel. This class’s optimum display resolution is 1080 x 2400 pixels. The Vivo sharp V23e has 8 gigabytes of RAM. High-end RAM ensures great performance. The device has adequate storage for future files. Vivo V23e offers 128 GB of internal storage. The smartphone will run Android 11. The new V23e has a Triple Camera configuration on the rear. The phone will include a 64-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor. Third one will function like V23e 2 megapixels. The smartphone’s selfie camera will include a 50-megapixel sensor and a single lens. V23e’s under-display optical fingerprint sensor protects your info. Vivo’s V23e battery is huge. Li-Po Non-removable, 4,050 mah batteries provide ample backup time and 44W rapid charging for the smartphone. Samsung and other smartphone makers will seek Vivo V23e-like features.

Vivo V23e detailed specifications

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIFuntouchOS 12
Dimensions160.9 x 74.3 x 7.4 mm
Weight172 g
SIMHybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
ColorsSunshine Coast, moonlight shadow
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek Helio G96 (12 nm)
GPUMali-G57 MC2
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.44 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), dual-LED dual-tone flash
FeaturesPhase detection, touch focus, Geo-tagging, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]/60fps)
Front50 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio24-bit/192kHz audio, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, AG Glass back, plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4050 mAh
– Fast Charging 44W, 69% in 30 min (advertised)

Price

Price in Rs: 64,999     Price in USD: $293

Also Read

The Vivo V23e has an Octa-Core processor that runs at 2.3 GHz....

