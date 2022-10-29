Vivo V23e price in Pakistan & full specs

Vivo will launch V23e shortly.

Vivo is releasing a V21-series phone.

Vivo V23e is the next phone.

Vivo will launch V23e shortly. Vivo is releasing a V21-series phone. The V21 series, debuted earlier this year, will be succeeded by this series. Vivo V23e is the next phone. Mediatek Helio G96 (12 nm) will power the new smartphone. This CPU will power the smartphone. Vivo’s new V23e boasts a 2.05 GHz Octa-Core CPU. Mali-G57 MC2, a mid-range GPU, powers the phone’s 6.44-inch display. The Vivo V23e will boast the market’s most powerful AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen panel. This class’s optimum display resolution is 1080 x 2400 pixels. The Vivo sharp V23e has 8 gigabytes of RAM. High-end RAM ensures great performance. The device has adequate storage for future files. Vivo V23e offers 128 GB of internal storage. The smartphone will run Android 11. The new V23e has a Triple Camera configuration on the rear. The phone will include a 64-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor. Third one will function like V23e 2 megapixels. The smartphone’s selfie camera will include a 50-megapixel sensor and a single lens. V23e’s under-display optical fingerprint sensor protects your info. Vivo’s V23e battery is huge. Li-Po Non-removable, 4,050 mah batteries provide ample backup time and 44W rapid charging for the smartphone. Samsung and other smartphone makers will seek Vivo V23e-like features.

Vivo V23e detailed specifications

Build OS Android 11 OS UI FuntouchOS 12 Dimensions 160.9 x 74.3 x 7.4 mm Weight 172 g SIM Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM) Colors Sunshine Coast, moonlight shadow Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek Helio G96 (12 nm) GPU Mali-G57 MC2 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.44 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), dual-LED dual-tone flash Features Phase detection, touch focus , Geo-tagging, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]/60fps) Front 50 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct , hotspot Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 24-bit/192kHz audio, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, AG Glass back, plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4050 mAh – Fast Charging 44W, 69% in 30 min (advertised)

Price Price in Rs: 64,999 Price in USD: $293

