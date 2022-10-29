Vivo V23e price in Pakistan & full specs
The Vivo V23e has an Octa-Core processor that runs at 2.3 GHz....
Vivo will launch V23e shortly. Vivo is releasing a V21-series phone. The V21 series, debuted earlier this year, will be succeeded by this series. Vivo V23e is the next phone. Mediatek Helio G96 (12 nm) will power the new smartphone. This CPU will power the smartphone. Vivo’s new V23e boasts a 2.05 GHz Octa-Core CPU. Mali-G57 MC2, a mid-range GPU, powers the phone’s 6.44-inch display. The Vivo V23e will boast the market’s most powerful AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen panel. This class’s optimum display resolution is 1080 x 2400 pixels. The Vivo sharp V23e has 8 gigabytes of RAM. High-end RAM ensures great performance. The device has adequate storage for future files. Vivo V23e offers 128 GB of internal storage. The smartphone will run Android 11. The new V23e has a Triple Camera configuration on the rear. The phone will include a 64-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor. Third one will function like V23e 2 megapixels. The smartphone’s selfie camera will include a 50-megapixel sensor and a single lens. V23e’s under-display optical fingerprint sensor protects your info. Vivo’s V23e battery is huge. Li-Po Non-removable, 4,050 mah batteries provide ample backup time and 44W rapid charging for the smartphone. Samsung and other smartphone makers will seek Vivo V23e-like features.
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|FuntouchOS 12
|Dimensions
|160.9 x 74.3 x 7.4 mm
|Weight
|172 g
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Sunshine Coast, moonlight shadow
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio G96 (12 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.44 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), dual-LED dual-tone flash
|Features
|Phase detection, touch focus, Geo-tagging, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]/60fps)
|Front
|50 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|24-bit/192kHz audio, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, AG Glass back, plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4050 mAh
|– Fast Charging 44W, 69% in 30 min (advertised)
Price
|Price in Rs: 64,999 Price in USD: $293
