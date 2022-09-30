Vivo x90 pro plus price in Pakistan and specifications

Vivo x90 pro plus price in Pakistan & features.

Vivo is getting ready to release its new X90 Pro. The Vivo X80 Pro, another 5G beast that the company recently released, outperforms other brands in terms of market share. With more contemporary specs and features, the new Vivo X90 Pro could eventually replace the X80 Pro from series X.

The high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU, together with the new flagship Vivo X90 Pro’s premium cameras, Samsung E6 AMOLED display, LPDDR5X RAM, and UFS 4.0 storage, could be unveiled in December. It will come with a 1-inch camera sensor for photography. The Vivo X90 Pro will include the world’s first smartphone with a 1-inch camera sensor. The Sony IMX989 is additionally included. According to some recent reports, this phone’s camera will be a periscope zoom camera. The Vivo X90 Pro boasts a quad camera configuration with resolutions of 50 MP, 8 MP, 12 MP, and 48 MP, as well as a dual dual-tone LED flash. At the front, there is a 30 MP single camera.

Advertisement

The enormous 6.8-inch LTPO3 AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen on Vivo’s new X90 Pro has a resolution of 1440 x 3200 pixels and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The phone’s 5000 mAh large battery plus the X90 Pro’s ability to charge itself at 100W ensure that this beast will be fully charged in a matter of minutes.

This smartphone could be able to run the Android 12 OS. The release date has not yet been verified. The X80 Pro was made available in Europe and China in early summer of 2022, respectively. The X90 Pro will proceed in the same manner and be available in 2023. Now Samsung and other businesses may give us contemporary features like those seen in the X90 Pro.

Vivo x90 pro plus in Pakistan

The Vivo x90 pro plus expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 174,999.

Vivo x90 pro plus Specifications:

Build OS Android 12 OS UI FuntouchOS 12 Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Various Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA Processor CPU 3.0 Ghz Octa Core Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 GPU Adreno 740 Display Technology LTPO3 AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch Size 6.8 Inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 Pixels (~518 PPI) Extra Features 120Hz, HDR10+, 1500 nits (peak) Memory Built-in 256/512GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM, UFS 3.1 Card No Camera Main Quad Camera: 50 MP, f/1.6, (wide), 1/1.3″, PDAF, Laser AF, OIS + 8 MP, f/3.4, (periscope telephoto), 1/4.4″, PDAF, OIS, 5x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/1.9, 50mm (telephoto), 1/2.93″, Dual Pixel PDAF, 2x optical zoom, gimbal OIS + 48 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/2.0″, AF, dual-LED dual-tone flash Features Zeiss optics, Zeiss T* lens coating, Pixel Shift, dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, panorama, Video (8K, [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60fps, gyro-EIS) Front 32 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC USB USB Type-C 3.1 NFC Yes Infrared Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, ultrasonic), Gyro, Proximity Audio 32-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Glass front, Glass back or Ceramic back or eco leather back, Aluminum frame , Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 100W

Also Read