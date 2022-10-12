Advertisement
Vivo X90 Pro Price and Specifications

Articles
Vivo X90 Pro Price and Specifications

  • Vivo X90 Pro Price and features.

New X90 Pro from Vivo is about to launch. The expected price of Vivo X90 Pro, is USD $ 806/.

Another 5G monster that the company just unveiled, the Vivo X80 Pro, performs better than competing brands in terms of market share. The new Vivo X90 Pro, which has more modern specifications and features, may eventually take the place of the series X model X80 Pro.

The notorious leaker has disclosed some of the important details for this next beast. The high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor may be introduced in December along with the new flagship Vivo X90 Pro’s top-notch cameras, Samsung E6 AMOLED display, LPDDR5X RAM, and UFS 4.0 storage.

Vivo X90 Pro in Pakistan

Vivo X90 Pro expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 174,999.

Vivo X90 Pro Specifications:

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIFuntouchOS 12
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
ProcessorCPU3.0 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetSnapdragon 8 Gen 2
GPUAdreno 740
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.8 Inches
Resolution1440 x 3200 Pixels (~518 PPI)
Extra Features120Hz, HDR10+, 1500 nits (peak)
MemoryBuilt-in256/512GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM, UFS 3.1
CardNo
CameraMainQuad Camera: 50 MP, f/1.6, (wide), 1/1.3″, PDAF, Laser AF, OIS + 8 MP, f/3.4, (periscope telephoto), 1/4.4″, PDAF, OIS, 5x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/1.9, 50mm (telephoto), 1/2.93″, Dual Pixel PDAF, 2x optical zoom, gimbal OIS + 48 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/2.0″, AF, dual-LED dual-tone flash
FeaturesZeiss optics, Zeiss T* lens coating, Pixel Shift, dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, panorama, Video (8K, [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60fps, gyro-EIS)
Front32 MP
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC
USBUSB Type-C 3.1
NFCYes
InfraredYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, ultrasonic), Gyro, Proximity
Audio32-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraIP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Glass front, Glass back or Ceramic back or eco leather back, Aluminum frame, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4700 mAh
– Fast charging 100W

Vivo drone Camera Phone Price and features
Vivo drone Camera Phone Price and features

Vivo drone Camera Phone Price and specifications. The price of this innovative...

