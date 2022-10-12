Vivo X90 Pro Price and Specifications

Vivo drone Camera Phone Price and features
Vivo drone Camera Phone Price and specifications. The price of this innovative...
New X90 Pro from Vivo is about to launch. The expected price of Vivo X90 Pro, is USD $ 806/.
Another 5G monster that the company just unveiled, the Vivo X80 Pro, performs better than competing brands in terms of market share. The new Vivo X90 Pro, which has more modern specifications and features, may eventually take the place of the series X model X80 Pro.
The notorious leaker has disclosed some of the important details for this next beast. The high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor may be introduced in December along with the new flagship Vivo X90 Pro’s top-notch cameras, Samsung E6 AMOLED display, LPDDR5X RAM, and UFS 4.0 storage.
Vivo X90 Pro expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 174,999.
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|FuntouchOS 12
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Various
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|3.0 Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
|GPU
|Adreno 740
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.8 Inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3200 Pixels (~518 PPI)
|Extra Features
|120Hz, HDR10+, 1500 nits (peak)
|Memory
|Built-in
|256/512GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM, UFS 3.1
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 50 MP, f/1.6, (wide), 1/1.3″, PDAF, Laser AF, OIS + 8 MP, f/3.4, (periscope telephoto), 1/4.4″, PDAF, OIS, 5x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/1.9, 50mm (telephoto), 1/2.93″, Dual Pixel PDAF, 2x optical zoom, gimbal OIS + 48 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/2.0″, AF, dual-LED dual-tone flash
|Features
|Zeiss optics, Zeiss T* lens coating, Pixel Shift, dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, panorama, Video (8K, [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60fps, gyro-EIS)
|Front
|32 MP
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|Yes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC
|USB
|USB Type-C 3.1
|NFC
|Yes
|Infrared
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, ultrasonic), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|32-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Glass front, Glass back or Ceramic back or eco leather back, Aluminum frame, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4700 mAh
|– Fast charging 100W
