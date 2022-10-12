Vivo X90 Pro Price and Specifications

Vivo X90 Pro Price and features.

New X90 Pro from Vivo is about to launch. The expected price of Vivo X90 Pro, is USD $ 806/.

Another 5G monster that the company just unveiled, the Vivo X80 Pro, performs better than competing brands in terms of market share. The new Vivo X90 Pro, which has more modern specifications and features, may eventually take the place of the series X model X80 Pro.

The notorious leaker has disclosed some of the important details for this next beast. The high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor may be introduced in December along with the new flagship Vivo X90 Pro’s top-notch cameras, Samsung E6 AMOLED display, LPDDR5X RAM, and UFS 4.0 storage.

Vivo X90 Pro in Pakistan

Vivo X90 Pro expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 174,999.

Vivo X90 Pro Specifications:

Build OS Android 12 OS UI FuntouchOS 12 Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Various Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1 (2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA Processor CPU 3.0 Ghz Octa Core Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 GPU Adreno 740 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.8 Inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 Pixels (~518 PPI) Extra Features 120Hz, HDR10+, 1500 nits (peak) Memory Built-in 256/512GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM, UFS 3.1 Card No Camera Main Quad Camera: 50 MP, f/1.6, (wide), 1/1.3″, PDAF, Laser AF, OIS + 8 MP, f/3.4, (periscope telephoto), 1/4.4″, PDAF, OIS, 5x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/1.9, 50mm (telephoto), 1/2.93″, Dual Pixel PDAF, 2x optical zoom, gimbal OIS + 48 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/2.0″, AF, dual-LED dual-tone flash Features Zeiss optics, Zeiss T* lens coating, Pixel Shift, dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, panorama, Video (8K, [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60fps, gyro -EIS) Front 32 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC USB USB Type-C 3.1 NFC Yes Infrared Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, ultrasonic), Gyro, Proximity Audio 32-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Glass front, Glass back or Ceramic back or eco leather back, Aluminum frame, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4700 mAh – Fast charging 100W

