Vivo Y11 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Vivo Y11 Price in Pakistan and features.

The Vivo Y11 is one of the most reasonably priced smartphones in Pakistan. This smartphone has a maximum internal storage capacity of 32 GB and 2/3 GB of RAM.

The phone is running the Android 9 (Pie) operating system and powered by a Snapdragon 439 CPU.

The Vivo Y11 boasts a dual rear camera setup and an 8MP front-facing camera.

The large 5000mAh battery is available in the colors Jade Green and Coral Red.

Vivo Y11 Price in Pakistan

Vivo Y11 Price in Pakistan is in between Rs. 13,499 – 17,999/- Vivo Y11 Specifications Build OS Android 9.0 Pie UI Funtouch 9.1 Dimensions 159.4 x 76.8 x 8.9 mm Weight 190 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Coral Red, Jade Green Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 1.95 GHz Cortex-A53 + 6 x 1.45 GHz Cortex A53) Chipset Qualcomm SDM439 Snapdragon 439 (12 nm) GPU Adreno 505 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.35 Inches Resolution 720 x 1544 Pixels (~268 PPI) Memory Built-in 32GB Built-in, 3GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) Camera Main Dual Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, f/1.8, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct , hotspot Bluetooth v4.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 300/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Battery charging 10W