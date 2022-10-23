Advertisement
Vivo Y11 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Vivo Y11 Price in Pakistan and Specifications
  • Vivo Y11 Price in Pakistan and features.

The Vivo Y11 is one of the most reasonably priced smartphones in Pakistan. This smartphone has a maximum internal storage capacity of 32 GB and 2/3 GB of RAM.

The phone is running the Android 9 (Pie) operating system and powered by a Snapdragon 439 CPU.

The Vivo Y11 boasts a dual rear camera setup and an 8MP front-facing camera.

The large 5000mAh battery is available in the colors Jade Green and Coral Red.

Vivo Y11 Price in Pakistan

Vivo Y11 Price in Pakistan is in between Rs. 13,499 – 17,999/-

Vivo Y11 Specifications

BuildOSAndroid 9.0 Pie
UIFuntouch 9.1
Dimensions159.4 x 76.8 x 8.9 mm
Weight190 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsCoral Red, Jade Green
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 1.95 GHz Cortex-A53 + 6 x 1.45 GHz Cortex A53)
ChipsetQualcomm SDM439 Snapdragon 439 (12 nm)
GPUAdreno 505
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.35 Inches
Resolution720 x 1544 Pixels (~268 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in32GB Built-in, 3GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
CameraMainDual Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, f/1.8, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv4.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 300/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraDocument viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Battery charging 10W

