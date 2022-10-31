Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Vivo Y12 Price In Pakistan and Specifications

Vivo Y12 Price In Pakistan and Specifications

Articles
Advertisement
Vivo Y12 Price In Pakistan and Specifications

Vivo Y12 Price In Pakistan and Specifications

Advertisement
  • Vivo Y12 Price In Pakistan and features.

Vivo Y12 is currently available in the market, the phone is available in two variations.

The Vivo Y12 is powered by the Helio P22 SoC. The original version’s SoC and 4 gigabytes of RAM make it quick to do numerous tasks simultaneously.

Advertisement

The Vivo Y12 features 32 gigabytes of internal storage despite being a cheap phone.

The storage capacity of the phone appears inadequate. It does, however, have a lot of storage space for a low-cost smartphone.

There are two back cameras on the Vivo Y12. The primary sensor has 13 megapixels, while the depth sensor has 2 megapixels.

There is an 8-megapixel front-facing camera in the notch screen. It has 6.35-inch IPS display.

Vivo Y12 Price In Pakistan

Vivo Y12 price in Pakistan is Rs. 20,999/-

Advertisement

Vivo Y12 Specifications

BuildOSAndroid 9.0 (Pie)
UIFunction OS 9
Dimensions159.4 x 76.8 x 8.9 mm
Weight190 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsAqua Blue, Burgundy Red
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300)
ProcessorCPU2.0 Ghz Octa Core Cortex-A53
ChipsetMediatek MT6762 Helio P22 (12 nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.35 Inches
Resolution720 x 1544 Pixels (~268 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in32GB Built-in, 3GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor, LED Flash
FeaturesISO, Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.2
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSBv2.0
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 300/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraDocument viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

Also Read

Vivo Y51s price in Pakistan & specs
Vivo Y51s price in Pakistan & specs

The Vivo Y51s is powered by the Snapdragon 662 chipset. The screen...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Xiaomi Poco X3 pro price in Pakistan with special features
Xiaomi Poco X3 pro price in Pakistan with special features
Vivo Y31 price in Pakistan with special features
Vivo Y31 price in Pakistan with special features
Realme C20 price in Pakistan with special features
Realme C20 price in Pakistan with special features
Huawei Mate 10 Pro Price in Pakistan & Special Features
Huawei Mate 10 Pro Price in Pakistan & Special Features
Vivo Y15s Price in Pakistan & Special Features
Vivo Y15s Price in Pakistan & Special Features
Xiaomi Redmi note 9 Pro price in Pakistan & special features
Xiaomi Redmi note 9 Pro price in Pakistan & special features
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story