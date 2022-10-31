Vivo Y12 Price In Pakistan and Specifications

Vivo Y12 Price In Pakistan and features.

Vivo Y12 is currently available in the market, the phone is available in two variations.

The Vivo Y12 is powered by the Helio P22 SoC. The original version’s SoC and 4 gigabytes of RAM make it quick to do numerous tasks simultaneously.

The Vivo Y12 features 32 gigabytes of internal storage despite being a cheap phone.

The storage capacity of the phone appears inadequate. It does, however, have a lot of storage space for a low-cost smartphone.

There are two back cameras on the Vivo Y12. The primary sensor has 13 megapixels, while the depth sensor has 2 megapixels.

There is an 8-megapixel front-facing camera in the notch screen. It has 6.35-inch IPS display.

Vivo Y12 Price In Pakistan

Vivo Y12 price in Pakistan is Rs. 20,999/-

Vivo Y12 Specifications

Build OS Android 9.0 (Pie) UI Function OS 9 Dimensions 159.4 x 76.8 x 8.9 mm Weight 190 g SIM Dual Sim , Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Aqua Blue, Burgundy Red Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300) Processor CPU 2.0 Ghz Octa Core Cortex-A53 Chipset Mediatek MT6762 Helio P22 (12 nm) GPU PowerVR GE8320 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen , 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.35 Inches Resolution 720 x 1544 Pixels (~268 PPI) Memory Built-in 32GB Built-in, 3GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) Camera Main Triple Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor, LED Flash Features ISO, Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, f/2.2 Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS Radio FM Radio USB microUSBv2.0 NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 300/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

