Edition: English
Vivo Y12 price In Pakistan & specifications

Vivo Y12

  • The Vivo Y12 has a 6.35-inch IPS LCD screen with full HD and 720 x 1544 pixels.
  • The Vivo Y12 has dual rear cameras.
  • The Helio P22 SoC is what makes the Vivo Y12 work.
The Vivo Y12 smartphone will be available on the market. There are two versions of the phone.

The Helio P22 SoC is what makes the Vivo Y12 work. The first version’s SoC is paired with 4 gigabytes of RAM, which makes it fast at running multiple tasks at once.

Even though the Vivo Y12 is a low-cost phone, it has 32 gigabytes of storage space on the inside.

The phone’s storage space doesn’t look up to par. But for a cheap smartphone, it has enough space to hold a lot of information.

The Vivo Y12 has dual rear cameras. The depth sensor is 2 megapixels and the primary sensor is 13 megapixels.

The notch screen has an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. The Y12 boasts a 6.35-inch IPS LCD screen with full HD and 720 x 1544 pixels.

Vivo Y12 price In Pakistan

The Vivo Y12 price in Pakistan is Rs. 20,999/-

Vivo Y12 specs

BuildOSAndroid 9.0 (Pie)
UIFunction OS 9
Dimensions159.4 x 76.8 x 8.9 mm
Weight190 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColoursAqua Blue, Burgundy Red
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300)
ProcessorCPU2.0 Ghz Octa Core Cortex-A53
ChipsetMediatek MT6762 Helio P22 (12 nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.35 Inches
Resolution720 x 1544 Pixels (~268 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in32GB Built-in, 3GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor, LED Flash
FeaturesISO, Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.2
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSBv2.0
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 300/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraDocument viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

