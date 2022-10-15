Vivo Y12 price In Pakistan & specifications

The Vivo Y12 has a 6.35-inch IPS LCD screen with full HD and 720 x 1544 pixels.

The Vivo Y12 has dual rear cameras.

The Helio P22 SoC is what makes the Vivo Y12 work.

The Vivo Y12 smartphone will be available on the market. There are two versions of the phone.

The Helio P22 SoC is what makes the Vivo Y12 work. The first version’s SoC is paired with 4 gigabytes of RAM, which makes it fast at running multiple tasks at once.

Even though the Vivo Y12 is a low-cost phone, it has 32 gigabytes of storage space on the inside.

The phone’s storage space doesn’t look up to par. But for a cheap smartphone, it has enough space to hold a lot of information.

The Vivo Y12 has dual rear cameras. The depth sensor is 2 megapixels and the primary sensor is 13 megapixels.

The notch screen has an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. The Y12 boasts a 6.35-inch IPS LCD screen with full HD and 720 x 1544 pixels.

Vivo Y12 price In Pakistan

The Vivo Y12 price in Pakistan is Rs. 20,999/-

Vivo Y12 specs

Build OS Android 9.0 (Pie) UI Function OS 9 Dimensions 159.4 x 76.8 x 8.9 mm Weight 190 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colours Aqua Blue, Burgundy Red Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1 (2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300) Processor CPU 2.0 Ghz Octa Core Cortex-A53 Chipset Mediatek MT6762 Helio P22 (12 nm) GPU PowerVR GE8320 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.35 Inches Resolution 720 x 1544 Pixels (~268 PPI) Memory Built-in 32GB Built-in, 3GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) Camera Main Triple Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor, LED Flash Features ISO , Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, f/2.2 Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS Radio FM Radio USB microUSBv2.0 NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 300/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

