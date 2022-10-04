Vivo Y15 price in Pakistan & full specs

The Vivo Y15 has a 6.35-inch screen with a 720 x 1544 resolution.

A 5,000 mAh battery gives the phone power.

The Helio P35 SoC will be used to power the Vivo Y15.

Smart technology on the Vivo Y15 is currently available. The Chinese smartphone company Vivo is making a new model for its Y-series line.

The camera is in the waterdrop notch on the front of the phone. The phone will use an Android 9 Pie.

The Helio P35 SoC will be used to power the Vivo Y15. A 5,000 mAh battery gives the phone power.

This powerful chipset will be paired with 4 gigabytes of RAM, which will make it easy to do many things at once.

The new Vivo Y15 comes with 64 GB of built-in storage space.

Vivo Y15 price in Pakistan

Vivo y15 price in Pakistan is Rs. 24999/-

Vivo Y15 specs

BUILD OS Android 9.0 Pie UI Function OS 9 Dimensions 159.4 x 76.8 x 8.9 mm Weight 190 g SIM Dual Sim , Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colours Aqua Blue, Burgundy Red FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300) PROCESSOR CPU 2.0 Ghz Octa Core Cortex-A53 Chipset Mediatek MT6762 Helio P22 (12 nm) GPU PowerVR GE8320 DISPLAY Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen , 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.4 Inches Resolution 720 x 1544 Pixels (~268 PPI) MEMORY Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports upto 256GB) CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 16 MP, f/2.0 CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot, 2.4GHz/ 5GHz Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 300/50 Mbps) FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

