Vivo Y15C price in Pakistan with 64 gigabytes







  • Vivo introduced Y15C with reasonable price in Pakistan.
  • The smartphone’s 2.3 GHz Octa-Core processor is powered by a Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm) chipset.
  • The tablet has a 6.51-inch screen with a resolution of 720 by 1600 pixels, making it fully HD.
Vivo introduced Y15C with reasonable price in Pakistan. The Vivo Y15C is an affordable new phone. The smartphone’s 2.3 GHz Octa-Core processor is powered by a Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm) chipset, which is similar to the chipset found in Vivo’s next smartphone, the Y15C, which will give great performance and make it one of the finest choices for buyers.

This forthcoming Vivo smartphone, the Y15C, will feature a capacitive IPS LCD display. The tablet has a 6.51-inch screen with a resolution of 720 by 1600 pixels, making it fully HD. In addition, a PowerVR GE8320 graphics processing unit is included.

The brand-new Vivo sharp Y15C has 4 GB of RAM, guaranteeing lightning-fast multitasking performance. The smartphone has 64 GB of built-in storage space. You can always add more to your smartphone’s storage via the microSD slot, so you don’t have to worry about running out of space.

The upcoming Vivo Y15C is equipped with a dual-camera system. The device’s primary sensor will be 13 megapixels deep, while the secondary sensor will be 2 megapixels. The Y15C’s front-facing camera is also going to be 8 megapixels.

You may still feel safe with the Y15C, as it comes with a fingerprint sensor on the device’s side. This Y15C uses Android 12, the most recent version at the time of writing. The Y15C’s battery is also massive, clocking in at 5000 mAh, and can be charged quickly thanks to 10W of power.

When compared to Samsung’s upcoming product lines, the new Vivo Y15C holds its own as a formidable opponent

.

Vivo Y15C price in Pakistan

The Vivo Y15C price in Pakistan is Rs. 33,999/-

Vivo Y15C specs

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIFuntouch OS
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300)
ProcessorCPU2.3 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetMediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports upto 256GB)
CameraMainDual Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, 27mm (wide), AF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
Featuresphoto, Live photo, Time-Lapse, Pro mode, Documents, face beauty, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.0, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 300/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraDocument viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Battery charging 10W
