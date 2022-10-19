Vivo Y15C price in Pakistan with 64 gigabytes

Vivo introduced Y15C with reasonable price in Pakistan.

The smartphone’s 2.3 GHz Octa-Core processor is powered by a Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm) chipset.

The tablet has a 6.51-inch screen with a resolution of 720 by 1600 pixels, making it fully HD.

Vivo introduced Y15C with reasonable price in Pakistan. The Vivo Y15C is an affordable new phone. The smartphone’s 2.3 GHz Octa-Core processor is powered by a Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm) chipset, which is similar to the chipset found in Vivo’s next smartphone, the Y15C, which will give great performance and make it one of the finest choices for buyers.

This forthcoming Vivo smartphone, the Y15C, will feature a capacitive IPS LCD display. The tablet has a 6.51-inch screen with a resolution of 720 by 1600 pixels, making it fully HD. In addition, a PowerVR GE8320 graphics processing unit is included.

The brand-new Vivo sharp Y15C has 4 GB of RAM, guaranteeing lightning-fast multitasking performance. The smartphone has 64 GB of built-in storage space. You can always add more to your smartphone’s storage via the microSD slot, so you don’t have to worry about running out of space.

The upcoming Vivo Y15C is equipped with a dual-camera system. The device’s primary sensor will be 13 megapixels deep, while the secondary sensor will be 2 megapixels. The Y15C’s front-facing camera is also going to be 8 megapixels.

You may still feel safe with the Y15C, as it comes with a fingerprint sensor on the device’s side. This Y15C uses Android 12, the most recent version at the time of writing. The Y15C’s battery is also massive, clocking in at 5000 mAh, and can be charged quickly thanks to 10W of power.

When compared to Samsung’s upcoming product lines, the new Vivo Y15C holds its own as a formidable opponent

Vivo Y15C price in Pakistan

The Vivo Y15C price in Pakistan is Rs. 33,999/-

Vivo Y15C specs

Build OS Android 12 OS UI Funtouch OS Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Various Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300) Processor CPU 2.3 Ghz Octa Core Chipset Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm) GPU PowerVR GE8320 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI) Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card , (supports upto 256GB) Camera Main Dual Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, 27mm (wide), AF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features photo, Live photo, Time-Lapse, Pro mode, Documents, face beauty, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, f/2.0, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 300/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Battery charging 10W

