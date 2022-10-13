Advertisement
Vivo Y15s price in Pakistan & full specs

Vivo Y15s price in Pakistan & full specs

Articles
Vivo Y15s price in Pakistan & full specs

Vivo Y15s

  • The Vivo Y15s has an Octa-Core processor with a speed of 2.2 GHz.
  • It has a 6.51-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with a full-HD 720 x 1600-pixel display.
  • The smartphone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.
The Vivo Y15s smartphone will be available on the market. The Helio P35 is one of the most powerful chipsets for smartphones on the market, and it will be used to power this device.

The Vivo Y15s has an Octa-Core processor with a speed of 2.2 GHz.

This new smartphone includes a 6.51-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with a full-HD 720 x 1600-pixel display.

A 5000 mAh battery gives the phone power.

Vivo Y15s price in Pakistan

The Vivo Y15s expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 28,999/-

Vivo Y15s specs

BuildOSAndroid 11.0 (Go edition)
UIFuntouch OS 11.1
Dimensions164 x 75.2 x 8.3 mm
Weight179 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColoursMystic Blue, Wave Green
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
ChipsetMediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.51 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in32GB Built-in, 3GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports upto 256GB)
CameraMainDual Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, 27mm (wide), AF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
Featuresphoto, Live photo, Time-Lapse, Pro mode, Documents, face beauty, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.0, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 300/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Selfie softlight band, Face Acess, Bokeh Mode, Multi-turbo 3.0, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Charging 10W Reverse charging 5W

