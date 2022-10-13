Vivo Y15s price in Pakistan & full specs

Oppo A54 price in Pakistan & full specifications
The Oppo A54 smartphone will have an A54 chipset with an Octa-Core...
The Vivo Y15s smartphone will be available on the market. The Helio P35 is one of the most powerful chipsets for smartphones on the market, and it will be used to power this device.
The Vivo Y15s has an Octa-Core processor with a speed of 2.2 GHz.
This new smartphone includes a 6.51-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with a full-HD 720 x 1600-pixel display.
A 5000 mAh battery gives the phone power.
The Vivo Y15s expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 28,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 11.0 (Go edition)
|UI
|Funtouch OS 11.1
|Dimensions
|164 x 75.2 x 8.3 mm
|Weight
|179 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colours
|Mystic Blue, Wave Green
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.51 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|32GB Built-in, 3GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports upto 256GB)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, 27mm (wide), AF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|photo, Live photo, Time-Lapse, Pro mode, Documents, face beauty, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.0, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 300/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Selfie softlight band, Face Acess, Bokeh Mode, Multi-turbo 3.0, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Charging 10W Reverse charging 5W
