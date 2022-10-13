Vivo Y15s price in Pakistan & full specs

The Vivo Y15s has an Octa-Core processor with a speed of 2.2 GHz.

The Vivo Y15s smartphone will be available on the market. The Helio P35 is one of the most powerful chipsets for smartphones on the market, and it will be used to power this device.

The Vivo Y15s has an Octa-Core processor with a speed of 2.2 GHz.

This new smartphone includes a 6.51-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with a full-HD 720 x 1600-pixel display.

A 5000 mAh battery gives the phone power.

Vivo Y15s price in Pakistan

The Vivo Y15s expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 28,999/-

Vivo Y15s specs

Build OS Android 11.0 (Go edition) UI Funtouch OS 11.1 Dimensions 164 x 75.2 x 8.3 mm Weight 179 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colours Mystic Blue, Wave Green Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1 (2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53) Chipset Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm) GPU PowerVR GE8320 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.51 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI) Memory Built-in 32GB Built-in, 3GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports upto 256GB) Camera Main Dual Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, 27mm (wide), AF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features photo, Live photo, Time-Lapse, Pro mode, Documents, face beauty, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, f/2.0, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 300/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail , IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Selfie softlight band, Face Acess, Bokeh Mode, Multi-turbo 3.0, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Charging 10W Reverse charging 5W

