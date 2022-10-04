Vivo y20 price in Pakistan and specifications

Vivo y20 price in Pakistan & features.

Advertisement

The popular Snapdragon 460 chipset, which is typically seen in entry-level budget smartphones, powers the Vivo Y20. The Vivo Y20 smartphone is designed for customers who cannot afford to purchase the series’ high-end models. It has established itself as a valuable asset in the market by giving rivals like Samsung some fierce competition.

Users get good features from the Vivo Y20s at a fair price. Users in Pakistan who are on a limited budget are ecstatic about the Y20 launch. The Vivo smartphone Y20 has 4 gigabytes of RAM. The phone’s RAM capacity is enough because more RAM aids in improving the device’s overall processing performance. The Y20 now runs Android 10 OS, the newest operating system from Vivo. The low-cost smartphone sports a triple camera arrangement on the back. The Y20 camera has two additional 2 megapixel sensors in addition to the primary 13 megapixel sensor. There is only one front-facing camera, and it has an 8 megapixel resolution.

The Vivo Y20’s two camera sets are packed with the newest features to advance your shooting. The smartphone’s battery is known to be a powerful one. The Y20 by Vivo, which is becoming more well-known every day, has a powerful 5000 mAh battery, sufficient to provide you the energy you need to get through the entire day. The Vivo Y20, one of the most well-liked smartphones on the market, is shattering all previous records.

Vivo y20 in Pakistan

The Vivo y20 price in Pakistan is Rs. 26,999.

Vivo y20 Specifications:

Build OS Android 10.0 OS UI Funtouch OS 10.5 Dimensions 164.41 x 76.32 x 8.41mm Weight 192 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Obsidian Black, Dawn White Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 240 + 4 x 1.6 GHz Kryo 240) Chipset Qualcomm SM4250 Snapdragon 460 (11 nm) GPU Adreno 610 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.51 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI) Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) Camera Main Triple Camera: 13 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features ISO, Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, (wide), Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Charging 10W

Also Read Vivo V23e price in Pakistan & features The Vivo V23e has an IPS LCD capacitive touch screen The smartphone...