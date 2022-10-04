Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Vivo y20 price in Pakistan and specifications

Vivo y20 price in Pakistan and specifications

Articles
Advertisement
Vivo y20 price in Pakistan and specifications

Vivo y20 price in Pakistan and specifications

Advertisement

  • Vivo y20 price in Pakistan & features.

Advertisement

The popular Snapdragon 460 chipset, which is typically seen in entry-level budget smartphones, powers the Vivo Y20. The Vivo Y20 smartphone is designed for customers who cannot afford to purchase the series’ high-end models. It has established itself as a valuable asset in the market by giving rivals like Samsung some fierce competition.

Users get good features from the Vivo Y20s at a fair price. Users in Pakistan who are on a limited budget are ecstatic about the Y20 launch. The Vivo smartphone Y20 has 4 gigabytes of RAM. The phone’s RAM capacity is enough because more RAM aids in improving the device’s overall processing performance. The Y20 now runs Android 10 OS, the newest operating system from Vivo. The low-cost smartphone sports a triple camera arrangement on the back. The Y20 camera has two additional 2 megapixel sensors in addition to the primary 13 megapixel sensor. There is only one front-facing camera, and it has an 8 megapixel resolution.

The Vivo Y20’s two camera sets are packed with the newest features to advance your shooting. The smartphone’s battery is known to be a powerful one. The Y20 by Vivo, which is becoming more well-known every day, has a powerful 5000 mAh battery, sufficient to provide you the energy you need to get through the entire day. The Vivo Y20, one of the most well-liked smartphones on the market, is shattering all previous records.

Vivo y20 in Pakistan

The Vivo y20 price in Pakistan is Rs. 26,999.

Vivo y20 Specifications:

BuildOSAndroid 10.0 OS
UIFuntouch OS 10.5
Dimensions164.41 x 76.32 x 8.41mm
Weight192 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsObsidian Black, Dawn White
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 240 + 4 x 1.6 GHz Kryo 240)
ChipsetQualcomm SM4250 Snapdragon 460 (11 nm)
GPUAdreno 610
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.51 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 13 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesISO, Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, (wide), Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Charging 10W

Also Read

Vivo V23e price in Pakistan & features
Vivo V23e price in Pakistan & features

The Vivo V23e has an IPS LCD capacitive touch screen The smartphone...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Vivo Drone Camera phone price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo Drone Camera phone price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy A32 price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy A32 price in Pakistan & specifications
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max price in Pakistan & specifications
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo F21 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo F21 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra price in Pakistan and specs
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra price in Pakistan and specs
Vivo Y21 price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo Y21 price in Pakistan & specifications
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story