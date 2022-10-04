Vivo y20 price in Pakistan and specifications

Vivo V23e price in Pakistan & features
The Vivo V23e has an IPS LCD capacitive touch screen The smartphone...
Vivo y20 price in Pakistan & features.
The popular Snapdragon 460 chipset, which is typically seen in entry-level budget smartphones, powers the Vivo Y20. The Vivo Y20 smartphone is designed for customers who cannot afford to purchase the series’ high-end models. It has established itself as a valuable asset in the market by giving rivals like Samsung some fierce competition.
Users get good features from the Vivo Y20s at a fair price. Users in Pakistan who are on a limited budget are ecstatic about the Y20 launch. The Vivo smartphone Y20 has 4 gigabytes of RAM. The phone’s RAM capacity is enough because more RAM aids in improving the device’s overall processing performance. The Y20 now runs Android 10 OS, the newest operating system from Vivo. The low-cost smartphone sports a triple camera arrangement on the back. The Y20 camera has two additional 2 megapixel sensors in addition to the primary 13 megapixel sensor. There is only one front-facing camera, and it has an 8 megapixel resolution.
The Vivo Y20’s two camera sets are packed with the newest features to advance your shooting. The smartphone’s battery is known to be a powerful one. The Y20 by Vivo, which is becoming more well-known every day, has a powerful 5000 mAh battery, sufficient to provide you the energy you need to get through the entire day. The Vivo Y20, one of the most well-liked smartphones on the market, is shattering all previous records.
The Vivo y20 price in Pakistan is Rs. 26,999.
|Build
|OS
|Android 10.0 OS
|UI
|Funtouch OS 10.5
|Dimensions
|164.41 x 76.32 x 8.41mm
|Weight
|192 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Obsidian Black, Dawn White
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 240 + 4 x 1.6 GHz Kryo 240)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM4250 Snapdragon 460 (11 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 610
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.51 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 13 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|ISO, Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, (wide), Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Charging 10W
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.