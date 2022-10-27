Advertisement
Vivo y20 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

  • Vivo y20 Price in Pakistan and features.

The Vivo Y20 is currently available in the market, the mid-range phone’s features are good, and it has 4GB of RAM.

The Vivo Y20 is powered by the common Snapdragon 460 CPU, which is frequently used in entry-level budget smartphones.

A capable phone at a reasonable cost is the Vivo Y20.

The inexpensive smartphone features three rear cameras. The Y20 has two 2-megapixel secondary cameras and a 13-megapixel primary sensor. The phone just has a single 8-megapixel camera on the front.

The Vivo Y20’s screen measures 6.51 inches and has 720 by 1600 pixels. It is powered by the smartphone’s 5000 mAh battery.

Vivo y20 Price in Pakistan

Vivo y20 Price in Pakistan is Rs. 26,999/-

Vivo y20 Specifications

BuildOSAndroid 10.0 OS
UIFuntouch OS 10.5
Dimensions164.41 x 76.32 x 8.41mm
Weight192 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsObsidian Black, Dawn White
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 240 + 4 x 1.6 GHz Kryo 240)
ChipsetQualcomm SM4250 Snapdragon 460 (11 nm)
GPUAdreno 610
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.51 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 13 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesISO, Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, (wide), Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Charging 10W

Vivo V25 price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo V25 price in Pakistan & specifications

Vivo V25 will be the top model in its V-series. It has...

