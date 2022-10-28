Vivo Y20 price in Pakistan with long-lasting 5000 mAh battery

Vivo Y20 runs on the ubiquitous Snapdragon 460 CPU, which is typically seen in inexpensive entry-level smartphones.

Vivo introduced Y20 with fair Pakistan. As a true midrange smartphone with a substantial amount of RAM, the specs are admirable. The new Vivo Y20 runs on the ubiquitous Snapdragon 460 CPU, which is typically seen in inexpensive entry-level smartphones like the ones we see today.

Users who want a high-quality smartphone but don’t want to break the bank will appreciate the incoming Vivo Y20. It has been an invaluable tool in the marketplace, where it has given competitors like Samsung a run for their money.

The brand-new Vivo Y20 offers users a great value for the money. Low-income consumers in Pakistan are ecstatic about the release of Y20. The brand-new Vivo Y20 has a whopping 4 GB of RAM.

The phone’s RAM is adequate, which is great because increasing the amount of RAM improves the device’s processing speed. The Y20 from Vivo will be the first to ship with Android 10 OS, the newest version of Google’s mobile operating system.

This ensures that the next generation of smartphones will be fully compatible with all cutting-edge technologies. The low-priced smartphone is rumoured to have three cameras at the back.

The Y20’s primary camera sensor is 13 megapixels, and the newest phone also has two additional, 2-megapixel camera sensors. There is a single 8-megapixel camera located on the front. To help you take your photography to the next level, the Vivo Y20 has two separate camera settings.

According to users, the smartphone’s battery holds up well under heavy use. The Y20 by Vivo, a smartphone that’s been gaining in popularity, has a powerful 5000 mAh battery. Enough juice to get you through the day without recharging. The Vivo Y20, already one of the most well-liked smartphones available, is now shattering sales records.

Vivo Y20 price in Pakistan

The Vivo Y20 price in Pakistan is Rs. 26,999/-

Vivo Y20 specs

Build OS Android 10.0 OS UI Funtouch OS 10.5 Dimensions 164.41 x 76.32 x 8.41mm Weight 192 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Obsidian Black, Dawn White Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 240 + 4 x 1.6 GHz Kryo 240) Chipset Qualcomm SM4250 Snapdragon 460 (11 nm) GPU Adreno 610 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.51 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI) Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) Camera Main Triple Camera: 13 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features ISO, Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, (wide), Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct , hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Charging 10W

