  Vivo Y20 price in Pakistan with long-lasting 5000 mAh battery
Vivo Y20 price in Pakistan with long-lasting 5000 mAh battery

Vivo Y20 price in Pakistan with long-lasting 5000 mAh battery

Articles
Vivo Y20 price in Pakistan with long-lasting 5000 mAh battery
  • Vivo Y20 runs on the ubiquitous Snapdragon 460 CPU, which is typically seen in inexpensive entry-level smartphones.
  • Y20 will be the first to ship with Android 10 OS, the newest version of Google’s mobile operating system.
  • The low-priced smartphone is rumoured to have three cameras at the back.
Vivo introduced Y20 with fair Pakistan. As a true midrange smartphone with a substantial amount of RAM, the specs are admirable. The new Vivo Y20 runs on the ubiquitous Snapdragon 460 CPU, which is typically seen in inexpensive entry-level smartphones like the ones we see today.

Users who want a high-quality smartphone but don’t want to break the bank will appreciate the incoming Vivo Y20. It has been an invaluable tool in the marketplace, where it has given competitors like Samsung a run for their money.

The brand-new Vivo Y20 offers users a great value for the money. Low-income consumers in Pakistan are ecstatic about the release of Y20. The brand-new Vivo Y20 has a whopping 4 GB of RAM.

The phone’s RAM is adequate, which is great because increasing the amount of RAM improves the device’s processing speed. The Y20 from Vivo will be the first to ship with Android 10 OS, the newest version of Google’s mobile operating system.

This ensures that the next generation of smartphones will be fully compatible with all cutting-edge technologies. The low-priced smartphone is rumoured to have three cameras at the back.

The Y20’s primary camera sensor is 13 megapixels, and the newest phone also has two additional, 2-megapixel camera sensors. There is a single 8-megapixel camera located on the front. To help you take your photography to the next level, the Vivo Y20 has two separate camera settings.

According to users, the smartphone’s battery holds up well under heavy use. The Y20 by Vivo, a smartphone that’s been gaining in popularity, has a powerful 5000 mAh battery. Enough juice to get you through the day without recharging. The Vivo Y20, already one of the most well-liked smartphones available, is now shattering sales records.

Vivo Y20 price in Pakistan

The Vivo Y20 price in Pakistan is Rs. 26,999/-

Vivo Y20 specs

BuildOSAndroid 10.0 OS
UIFuntouch OS 10.5
Dimensions164.41 x 76.32 x 8.41mm
Weight192 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsObsidian Black, Dawn White
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 240 + 4 x 1.6 GHz Kryo 240)
ChipsetQualcomm SM4250 Snapdragon 460 (11 nm)
GPUAdreno 610
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.51 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 13 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesISO, Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, (wide), Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Charging 10W
