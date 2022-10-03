Vivo Y20i Price In Pakistan & Triple back cameras

It’s Snapdragon 460-powered. Entry-level chipsets will have 3GB RAM.
The price are affordable in Pakistan.
Vivo launches the Y20i with affordable price in Pakistan . The specs are lower than the normal model. Vivo Y20i has 3 differences. This inexpensive smartphone will target individuals who can’t afford the high-end Vivo Y20i. It’s Snapdragon 460-powered. Entry-level chipsets will have 3GB RAM. The Vivo Y20i’s RAM and chipset are entry-level. The phone’s internal storage is 64GB. If you want to extend the Vivo crisp Y20i’s internal storage, you may utilise the dedicated slot to add up to 256 gigabytes. This holds enough. Vivo’s Y20i will include a 13-megapixel main sensor and triple back cameras. The Y20i will have a 2-megapixel macro lens and depth sensor. Front camera is 8 megapixels. Both the rear and front cameras of the Y20i have great functionality. The phone has a 6.51-inch IPS LCD screen. It produces 720 x 1560-pixel full HD. Vivo Y20i will rival Samsung.