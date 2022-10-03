Vivo Y20i Price In Pakistan & Triple back cameras

The specs are lower than the normal model.

Vivo launches the Y20i with affordable price in Pakistan . The specs are lower than the normal model. Vivo Y20i has 3 differences. This inexpensive smartphone will target individuals who can’t afford the high-end Vivo Y20i. It’s Snapdragon 460-powered. Entry-level chipsets will have 3GB RAM. The Vivo Y20i’s RAM and chipset are entry-level. The phone’s internal storage is 64GB. If you want to extend the Vivo crisp Y20i’s internal storage, you may utilise the dedicated slot to add up to 256 gigabytes. This holds enough. Vivo’s Y20i will include a 13-megapixel main sensor and triple back cameras. The Y20i will have a 2-megapixel macro lens and depth sensor. Front camera is 8 megapixels. Both the rear and front cameras of the Y20i have great functionality. The phone has a 6.51-inch IPS LCD screen. It produces 720 x 1560-pixel full HD. Vivo Y20i will rival Samsung.

Vivo Y20i Price In Pakistan

The Vivo Y20i price in Pakistan is Rs. 26,999/-

Vivo Y20i specs

NETWORK Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE 2G Bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 3G Bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Bands 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 38, 40, 41 Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A LAUNCH Announced 2020, August 26 Status Rumored BODY Dimensions 164.4 x 76.3 x 8.4 mm (6.47 x 3.00 x 0.33 in) Weight 192.3 g (6.77 oz) Build Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame Sim Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) DISPLAY Type IPS LCD Size 6.51 inches, 102.3 cm2 (~81.6% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~270 ppi density) PLATFORM OS Android 10, Funtouch 10.5 Chipset Qualcomm SM4250 Snapdragon 460 (11 nm) CPU Octa-core (4×1.8 GHz Kryo 240 & 4×1.6 GHz Kryo 240) GPU Adreno 610 MEMORY Card slot microSDXC (dedicated slot) Internal 64GB/3GB RAM, 64GB/4GB RAM Others eMMC 5.1 CAMERA Primary 13 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) Features LED flash, HDR Video [email protected] Secondary 8 MP, (wide) Others [email protected] SOUND Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm jack Yes COMMS WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS NFC No Radio FM radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go FEATURES Sensors Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, proximity BATTERY Type Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable Others Fast charging 18W MISC Colors Dawn White, Nebula Blue