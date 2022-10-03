Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sci-Tech
  • Vivo Y20i Price In Pakistan & Triple back cameras
Vivo Y20i Price In Pakistan & Triple back cameras

Vivo Y20i Price In Pakistan & Triple back cameras

Articles
Advertisement
Vivo Y20i Price In Pakistan & Triple back cameras

Vivo Y20i Price In Pakistan & Triple back cameras

Advertisement
  • The specs are lower than the normal model.
  • It’s Snapdragon 460-powered. Entry-level chipsets will have 3GB RAM.
  • The price are affordable in Pakistan.
Advertisement

Vivo launches the Y20i with affordable price in Pakistan . The specs are lower than the normal model. Vivo Y20i has 3 differences. This inexpensive smartphone will target individuals who can’t afford the high-end Vivo Y20i. It’s Snapdragon 460-powered. Entry-level chipsets will have 3GB RAM. The Vivo Y20i’s RAM and chipset are entry-level. The phone’s internal storage is 64GB. If you want to extend the Vivo crisp Y20i’s internal storage, you may utilise the dedicated slot to add up to 256 gigabytes. This holds enough. Vivo’s Y20i will include a 13-megapixel main sensor and triple back cameras. The Y20i will have a 2-megapixel macro lens and depth sensor. Front camera is 8 megapixels. Both the rear and front cameras of the Y20i have great functionality. The phone has a 6.51-inch IPS LCD screen. It produces 720 x 1560-pixel full HD. Vivo Y20i will rival Samsung.

Vivo Y20i Price In Pakistan

The Vivo Y20i price in Pakistan is Rs. 26,999/-

Vivo Y20i specs

Advertisement
NETWORK
TechnologyGSM / HSPA / LTE
2G BandsGSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
3G BandsHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G Bands1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 38, 40, 41
SpeedHSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A
Advertisement
LAUNCH
Announced2020, August 26
StatusRumored
BODY
Dimensions164.4 x 76.3 x 8.4 mm (6.47 x 3.00 x 0.33 in)
Weight192.3 g (6.77 oz)
BuildGlass front, plastic back, plastic frame
SimDual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
DISPLAY
TypeIPS LCD
Size6.51 inches, 102.3 cm2 (~81.6% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~270 ppi density)
Advertisement
PLATFORM
OSAndroid 10, Funtouch 10.5
ChipsetQualcomm SM4250 Snapdragon 460 (11 nm)
CPUOcta-core (4×1.8 GHz Kryo 240 & 4×1.6 GHz Kryo 240)
GPUAdreno 610
Advertisement
MEMORY
Card slotmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
Internal64GB/3GB RAM, 64GB/4GB RAM
Others
  • eMMC 5.1
Advertisement
CAMERA
Primary13 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
FeaturesLED flash, HDR
Video[email protected]
Secondary8 MP, (wide)
Others
Advertisement
SOUND
LoudspeakerYes
3.5mm jackYes
Advertisement
COMMS
WLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth5.0, A2DP, LE
GPSYes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS
NFCNo
RadioFM radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
Advertisement
FEATURES
SensorsFingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, proximity
Advertisement
BATTERY
TypeLi-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable
Others
Advertisement
  • Fast charging 18W
MISC
ColorsDawn White, Nebula Blue

Also Read

Vivo y21 price in Pakistan with storage capacity for large files
Vivo y21 price in Pakistan with storage capacity for large files

Vivo launched Y21 with affordable price in Pakistan and the specs you...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro price in Pakistan & specs
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro price in Pakistan & specs
Infinix Hot 12 Play price in Pakistan & specs
Infinix Hot 12 Play price in Pakistan & specs
Oppo A53 price in Pakistan & features
Oppo A53 price in Pakistan & features
Vivo V25 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo V25 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Infinix Hot 9 price in Pakistan & specs
Infinix Hot 9 price in Pakistan & specs
Tecno Pova 2 price in Pakistan & specs
Tecno Pova 2 price in Pakistan & specs
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story