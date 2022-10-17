Advertisement
Vivo Y21 price in Pakistan & specifications

Articles
Vivo Y21

  • The Vivo Y21 is the latest smartphone from the Chinese manufacturer Vivo.
  • The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.
  • It will run Android 10, the most recent version of the mobile operating system.
The Vivo Y21 smartphone will be available on the market. The smartphone’s price will be in the middle of the range, but it looks like its specs will be in the upper middle range.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 450, which is less powerful than other chipsets, will power the Vivo Y21.

Android 10, the most recent version of Android 10, will be used on the new Vivo Y21.

multitouch capacitive IPS LCD screen with 16M colours. The screen on the Vivo Y21 is full HD with 720 x 1600 pixels.

The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

Vivo Y21 price in Pakistan

The Vivo Y21 expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 36,999/-

Vivo Y21 Specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 11 OS
UIFuntouch 11.1
Dimensions164.3 x 76.1 x 8 mm
Weight182 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColoursDiamond Glow, Midnight Blue
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
ChipsetMediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DISPLAYTechnologyLCD capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.51 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
MEMORYBuilt-in64/128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM (+1GB extended RAM)
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 512GB)
CAMERAMainDual Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 18W 0% to 34% in 30 minutes
Infinix Hot 11 2022 price in Pakistan & full specs
Infinix Hot 11 2022 price in Pakistan & full specs

The Infinix Hot 11 2022 will be an affordable mobile phone. This...

