  • Vivo Y21 price in Pakistan with 5000 mAh battery
  • Vivo released Y21 with affordable price in Pakistan.
  • Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 450 will power the Vivo Y21.
  • The phone’s fingerprint reader is discreetly located on the device’s rear.
Vivo released Y21 with affordable price in Pakistan. The fact that it will be a mid-range smartphone is the most crucial thing to know, even though the specifications sound more like those of high-end smartphones.

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 450, which will power the Vivo Y21, is not as powerful as the company’s other chipsets. Android 10, the newest version of Google’s mobile operating system, will power the brand-new Vivo Y21. Screen Size:6.51″ IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch.

The screen on the Vivo Y21 will have a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels, making it fully HD+ capable. The new Vivo sharp Y21 has a 64 GB internal storage capacity and is paired with 4 GB of RAM, both of which are supported by the device’s processor.

That’s plenty of space to keep even the heftiest of data safe and sound. The phone’s built-in slot, however, allows for expansion of storage space. To achieve professional-grade outcomes, Vivo will include a triple camera configuration in the Y21.

The Y21’s primary sensor is 13 megapixels and will function as a wide-angle camera, while the macro sensor is 2 megapixels. It will have a 13-megapixel camera on the front for video chats and self-portraits.

The Y21 has a Li-Po Non-removable 5000 mAh battery, according to the manufacturer. Such a large battery can deliver satisfactory performance and provide sufficient backup time. The Y21’s fingerprint reader is discreetly located on the device’s rear, keeping your information safe from prying eyes.

This function ensures the safety of your data. The Y21 by Vivo is the best option if you want a feature-packed smartphone without breaking the bank. Competitors to Samsung in the smart phone market include Vivo, whose new Y21 is expected to be almost as impressive.

Vivo Y21 price in Pakistan

The Vivo Y21 price in Pakistan is Rs. 39,999/-

Vivo Y21 specs

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIFuntouch 11.1
Dimensions164.3 x 76.1 x 8 mm
Weight182 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsDiamond Glow, Midnight Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
ChipsetMediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DisplayTechnologyLCD capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.51 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in64/128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM (+1GB extended RAM)
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 512GB)
CameraMainDual Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 18W 0% to 34% in 30 minutes
