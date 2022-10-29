Vivo Y21 price in Pakistan with 5000 mAh battery

Vivo released Y21 with affordable price in Pakistan.

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 450 will power the Vivo Y21.

The phone’s fingerprint reader is discreetly located on the device’s rear.

Advertisement

Vivo released Y21 with affordable price in Pakistan. The fact that it will be a mid-range smartphone is the most crucial thing to know, even though the specifications sound more like those of high-end smartphones.

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 450, which will power the Vivo Y21, is not as powerful as the company’s other chipsets. Android 10, the newest version of Google’s mobile operating system, will power the brand-new Vivo Y21. Screen Size:6.51″ IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch.

The screen on the Vivo Y21 will have a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels, making it fully HD+ capable. The new Vivo sharp Y21 has a 64 GB internal storage capacity and is paired with 4 GB of RAM, both of which are supported by the device’s processor.

That’s plenty of space to keep even the heftiest of data safe and sound. The phone’s built-in slot, however, allows for expansion of storage space. To achieve professional-grade outcomes, Vivo will include a triple camera configuration in the Y21.

The Y21’s primary sensor is 13 megapixels and will function as a wide-angle camera, while the macro sensor is 2 megapixels. It will have a 13-megapixel camera on the front for video chats and self-portraits.

The Y21 has a Li-Po Non-removable 5000 mAh battery, according to the manufacturer. Such a large battery can deliver satisfactory performance and provide sufficient backup time. The Y21’s fingerprint reader is discreetly located on the device’s rear, keeping your information safe from prying eyes.

Advertisement

This function ensures the safety of your data. The Y21 by Vivo is the best option if you want a feature-packed smartphone without breaking the bank. Competitors to Samsung in the smart phone market include Vivo, whose new Y21 is expected to be almost as impressive.

Vivo Y21 price in Pakistan

The Vivo Y21 price in Pakistan is Rs. 39,999/-

Vivo Y21 specs

Build OS Android 11 OS UI Funtouch 11.1 Dimensions 164.3 x 76.1 x 8 mm Weight 182 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Diamond Glow, Midnight Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53) Chipset Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm) GPU PowerVR GE8320 Display Technology LCD capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.51 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI) Memory Built-in 64/ 128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM (+1GB extended RAM) Card microSD Card, (supports up to 512GB) Camera Main Dual Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct , hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo /video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 18W 0% to 34% in 30 minutes

Advertisement

Also Read Vivo Y20 2021 Price in Pakistan and Specifications The Vivo 2021 will come equipped with a triple camera setup The Vivo Y20 was launched in 2021 as...