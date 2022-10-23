Vivo Y31 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Vivo Y31 Price in Pakistan and features.

Vivo Y31 is currently available in the market, The Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC, a mid-range chipset introduced exclusively for the Vivo Y31, serves as the device’s processor. Under the hood of the smartphone is a 2.0 GHz Octa-Core processor. For a low-cost phone, this is a potent chipset.

The Vivo Y31 has a large 6.58-inch screen with an IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, multitouch, and full HD plus a resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels. Additionally, the Vivo snappy Y31 has RAM with a 4 GB capacity. Outstanding performance is ensured by the mid-range RAM.

The smartphone has enough storage space to hold all the files that will be needed in the future. The Vivo Y31 offers 128 gigabytes of internal storage. Additionally, a MicroSD Card is available, which supports up to 256 gigabytes.

This phone has a quad camera system on the back. The Y31 have 48 megapixel wide main sensor, an 8 megapixel ultrawide secondary sensor, and a 2 megapixel macro lens as its third sensor. The Y31’s front-facing selfie camera have an incredible 8 megapixels.

Vivo Y31 Price in Pakistan

Vivo Y31 Price in Pakistan is Rs. 31,999/-

Vivo Y31 Specifications

Build OS Android 11 OS UI Funtouch 11 Dimensions 163.9 x 75.3 x 8.4 mm Weight 188 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Racing Black, Ocean Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SM6115 Snapdragon 662 (11 nm) GPU Adreno 610 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.58 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 Pixels (~401 PPI) Extra Features (~84.5% screen-to-body ratio) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Night, Portrait, Pano, Live Photo, Slo-Mo, Time-Lapse, Pro, DOC, AI Panorama, HDR, Video Front 8 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct , hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 18W, 70% in 67 min (advertised)

