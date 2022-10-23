Vivo Y31 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Vivo Y11 Price in Pakistan and Specifications
Vivo Y11 Price in Pakistan and features. The Vivo Y11 is one...
Vivo Y31 is currently available in the market, The Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC, a mid-range chipset introduced exclusively for the Vivo Y31, serves as the device’s processor. Under the hood of the smartphone is a 2.0 GHz Octa-Core processor. For a low-cost phone, this is a potent chipset.
The Vivo Y31 has a large 6.58-inch screen with an IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, multitouch, and full HD plus a resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels. Additionally, the Vivo snappy Y31 has RAM with a 4 GB capacity. Outstanding performance is ensured by the mid-range RAM.
The smartphone has enough storage space to hold all the files that will be needed in the future. The Vivo Y31 offers 128 gigabytes of internal storage. Additionally, a MicroSD Card is available, which supports up to 256 gigabytes.
This phone has a quad camera system on the back. The Y31 have 48 megapixel wide main sensor, an 8 megapixel ultrawide secondary sensor, and a 2 megapixel macro lens as its third sensor. The Y31’s front-facing selfie camera have an incredible 8 megapixels.
Vivo Y31 Price in Pakistan is Rs. 31,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|Funtouch 11
|Dimensions
|163.9 x 75.3 x 8.4 mm
|Weight
|188 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Racing Black, Ocean Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM6115 Snapdragon 662 (11 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 610
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.58 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2408 Pixels (~401 PPI)
|Extra Features
|(~84.5% screen-to-body ratio)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Night, Portrait, Pano, Live Photo, Slo-Mo, Time-Lapse, Pro, DOC, AI Panorama, HDR, Video
|Front
|8 MP
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 18W, 70% in 67 min (advertised)
