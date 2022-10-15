Advertisement
Vivo y33 Price in Pakistan and Features

Vivo y33 Price in Pakistan and Features

Articles
Vivo y33 Price in Pakistan and Features

Vivo y33 Price in Pakistan and Features

  • Vivo y33 Price in Pakistan and specifications.

The Vivo Y33s will be sold in stores. Vivo will release a new smartphone in the Y-series.

The Helio G80 CPU, the most potent chipset currently available, will power the new phone.

It has an Octa-Core processor and a Mali-G52 GPU.

The 6.5-inch screen of the Vivo Y33s has a resolution of 1080 x 2400. The phone will be powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

Vivo y33 Price in Pakistan

Vivo y33 Price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 49,999.

Vivo y33 Specifications:

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIFuntouch OS 11.1
Dimensions164 x 75.5 x 8.4 mm
Weight191 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsMidnight Blue, Diamond Glow
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek MT6769V/CU Helio G80 (12 nm)
GPUMali-G52 MC2
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.58 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2408 Pixels (~401 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesPanorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]gyro-EIS)
Front16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 18W, 70% in 66 min

Also Read

vivo flying camera phone price in Pakistan and Specs
vivo flying camera phone price in Pakistan and Specs

Vivo unveiled the Vivo Flying Camera Phone with Outstanding features. In Pakistan,...

