Vivo Y33 price in Pakistan & specifications

Vivo Y33

  • The Vivo Y33 smartphone will be available on the market.
  • The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.
  • It has an Octa-Core 2.0 GHz processor.
The Vivo Y33 smartphone will be available on the market. The Vivo Y33 is the name of the phone, which will be in the middle price range.

The phone will use one of the newest chipsets for smartphones, the Mediatek MT6769V/CU Helio G80 (12 nm).

The Vivo Y33 has an Octa-Core 2.0 GHz processor inside.

A 5000 mAh battery gives the phone power.

Vivo Y33 price in Pakistan

Vivo Y33 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 49,999.

Vivo Y33 specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 11 OS
UIFuntouch OS 11.1
Dimensions164 x 75.5 x 8.4 mm
Weight191 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColoursMidnight Blue, Diamond Glow
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek MT6769V/CU Helio G80 (12 nm)
GPUMali-G52 MC2
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.58 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2408 Pixels (~401 PPI)
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesPanorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
Front16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), LTE-A
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 18W, 70% in 66 min (advertised)
