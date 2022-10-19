Vivo Y33 price in Pakistan & specifications

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 price in Pakistan & specifications
The Vivo Y33 smartphone will be available on the market. The Vivo Y33 is the name of the phone, which will be in the middle price range.
The phone will use one of the newest chipsets for smartphones, the Mediatek MT6769V/CU Helio G80 (12 nm).
The Vivo Y33 has an Octa-Core 2.0 GHz processor inside.
A 5000 mAh battery gives the phone power.
Vivo Y33 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 49,999.
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|Funtouch OS 11.1
|Dimensions
|164 x 75.5 x 8.4 mm
|Weight
|191 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colours
|Midnight Blue, Diamond Glow
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6769V/CU Helio G80 (12 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G52 MC2
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.58 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2408 Pixels (~401 PPI)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Triple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video ([email protected])
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), LTE-A
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 18W, 70% in 66 min (advertised)
