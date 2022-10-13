Vivo Y33 price in Pakistan & specs

Vivo, a Chinese company that makes smartphones, is working on a new device in its Y-series line.

The phone will be called the Vivo Y33 and it will hit the market in Mexico soon.

It will run on the Mediatek MT6769V/CU Helio G80 processor.

Under the hood of the upcoming new Vivo Y33 is an Octa-Core 2.0 GHz processor.

Vivo Y33 price in Pakistan

Vivo Y33 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 49,999.

Vivo Y33 specs

Build OS Android 11 OS UI Funtouch OS 11.1 Dimensions 164 x 75.5 x 8. 4 mm Weight 191 g SIM Dual Sim , Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Midnight Blue, Diamond Glow Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek MT6769V/CU Helio G80 (12 nm) GPU Mali-G52 MC2 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.58 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 Pixels (~401 PPI) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS) Front 16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail , IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front , Plastic frame, Plastic back, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 18W, 70% in 66 min (advertised)

