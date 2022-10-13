Advertisement
Vivo Y33 price in Pakistan & specs

Vivo Y33 price in Pakistan & specs

Articles
Vivo Y33 price in Pakistan & specs

Vivo Y33

  • Vivo, a Chinese company that makes smartphones, is working on a new device in its Y-series line.
  • The phone will be called the Vivo Y33 and it will hit the market in Mexico soon.
  • It will run on the Mediatek MT6769V/CU Helio G80 processor.
Smart tech Vivo is unveiling the Y33 soon. Vivo, a Chinese company that makes smartphones, is working on a new device in its Y-series line.

The next smartphone will hit the market in Mexico. The new phone will be in the middle price range and be called the Vivo Y33.

The phone will run on the Mediatek MT6769V/CU Helio G80 (12 nm), which is one of the newest chipsets for smartphones on the market.

Also check: Rs 750 Prize bond draw: date and venue?

Under the hood of the upcoming new Vivo Y33 is an Octa-Core 2.0 GHz processor.

Vivo Y33 price in Pakistan

Vivo Y33 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 49,999.

Vivo Y33 specs

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIFuntouch OS 11.1
Dimensions164 x 75.5 x 8.4 mm
Weight191 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsMidnight Blue, Diamond Glow
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek MT6769V/CU Helio G80 (12 nm)
GPUMali-G52 MC2
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.58 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2408 Pixels (~401 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesPanorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
Front16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 18W, 70% in 66 min (advertised)

