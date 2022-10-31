Vivo y33s Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Vivo y33s Price in Pakistan and features.

The Vivo Y33s is now available in the market. The company’s debut phone will be the Vivo Y33s.

The new phone is powered by the Helio G80 CPU, which is currently the most potent chipset on the market.

It has a Mali-G52 GPU and an Octa-Core GPU.

Vivo y33s Price in Pakistan

Vivo y33s Price in Pakistan is Rs. 51,999/-

Vivo y33s Specifications

Build OS Android 11 OS UI Funtouch OS 11.1 Dimensions 164.3 x 76.1 x 8 mm Weight 182 g SIM Dual Sim , Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Mirror Black, Midday Dream Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek Helio G80 (12 nm) GPU Mali-G52 MC2 Display Technology Capacitive IPS LCD Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 Pixels (~406 PPI) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM (+4GB extended RAM) Card microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB) Camera Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected] (unconfirmed), [email protected]; gyro-EIS) Front 16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 18W, Reverse charging

