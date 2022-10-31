Vivo y33s Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Vivo S1 Price in Pakistan and Specs
Vivo S1 Price in Pakistan and features. Vivo S1 4GB smartphone is...
The Vivo Y33s is now available in the market. The company’s debut phone will be the Vivo Y33s.
The new phone is powered by the Helio G80 CPU, which is currently the most potent chipset on the market.
It has a Mali-G52 GPU and an Octa-Core GPU.
Vivo y33s Price in Pakistan is Rs. 51,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|Funtouch OS 11.1
|Dimensions
|164.3 x 76.1 x 8 mm
|Weight
|182 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Mirror Black, Midday Dream
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio G80 (12 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G52 MC2
|Display
|Technology
|Capacitive IPS LCD Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.5 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2408 Pixels (~406 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM (+4GB extended RAM)
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected] (unconfirmed), [email protected]; gyro-EIS)
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 18W, Reverse charging
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.