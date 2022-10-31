Vivo y33s Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Advertisement
  • Vivo y33s Price in Pakistan and features.

The Vivo Y33s is now available in the market. The company’s debut phone will be the Vivo Y33s.

The new phone is powered by the Helio G80 CPU, which is currently the most potent chipset on the market.

It has a Mali-G52 GPU and an Octa-Core GPU.

Vivo y33s Price in Pakistan

Vivo y33s Price in Pakistan is Rs. 51,999/-

Vivo y33s Specifications

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIFuntouch OS 11.1
Dimensions164.3 x 76.1 x 8 mm
Weight182 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsMirror Black, Midday Dream
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek Helio G80 (12 nm)
GPUMali-G52 MC2
DisplayTechnologyCapacitive IPS LCD Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2408 Pixels (~406 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM (+4GB extended RAM)
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected] (unconfirmed), [email protected]; gyro-EIS)
Front16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 18W, Reverse charging

Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
