Vivo Y33s price in Pakistan & features

Vivo Y33s

  • Vivo will release a new Y-series smartphone.
  • It will have an Helio G80 processor and a 6.5-inch screen.
  • The Vivo Y33s is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.
The Y33s is being released by smart technology company Vivo. Vivo will release a new Y-series smartphone.

The Vivo Y33s, which will be the company’s first phone, will be a mid-range phone.

The new phone will be powered by the Helio G80 CPU, which is currently the most powerful chipset on the market.

This device has a Mali-G52 GPU and an Octa-Core processor.

The Vivo Y33s has a screen that is 6.5 inches and has a resolution of 1080 x 2400. A 5000 mAh battery will be used to power the phone.

Vivo Y33s price in Pakistan

Vivo Y33s price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 49,999/-

Vivo Y33s specs

BUILDOSAndroid 11 OS
UIFuntouch OS 11.1
Dimensions164.3 x 76.1 x 8 mm
Weight182 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColoursMirror Black, Midday Dream
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek Helio G80 (12 nm)
GPUMali-G52 MC2
DISPLAYTechnologyCapacitive IPS LCD Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2408 Pixels (~406 PPI)
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM (+4GB extended RAM)
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected] (unconfirmed), [email protected]gyro-EIS)
Front16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 18W, Reverse charging
